Is It Worth Considering Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Baby Bunting Group's shares on or after the 24th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 8th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.048 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.075 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Baby Bunting Group has a trailing yield of approximately 3.4% on its current stock price of A$2.2. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year, Baby Bunting Group paid out 102% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 45% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's good to see that while Baby Bunting Group's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's not encouraging to see that Baby Bunting Group's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Baby Bunting Group has delivered 2.5% dividend growth per year on average over the past seven years.

To Sum It Up

Is Baby Bunting Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Baby Bunting Group's earnings per share are effectively flat, and it is paying out just 45% of its cash flow but 102% of its income. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

If you're not too concerned about Baby Bunting Group's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Baby Bunting Group you should be aware of.

