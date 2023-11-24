Is It Worth Considering Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Bank of Hawaii's shares before the 29th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.70 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.80 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Bank of Hawaii has a trailing yield of 5.0% on the current share price of $55.6. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Bank of Hawaii is paying out an acceptable 57% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Bank of Hawaii earnings per share are up 2.3% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Bank of Hawaii has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.5% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Bank of Hawaii? Bank of Hawaii has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Bank of Hawaii, you should know about the other risks facing this business. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Bank of Hawaii that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

