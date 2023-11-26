Is It Worth Considering C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase C.H. Robinson Worldwide's shares before the 30th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 2nd of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.61 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.44 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current share price of $82.51. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is paying out an acceptable 74% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 21% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That explains why we're not overly excited about C.H. Robinson Worldwide's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has delivered an average of 5.7% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Is C.H. Robinson Worldwide an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're not enthused by the flat earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within reasonable bounds. Additionally, it paid out a lower percentage of its free cash flow, so at least it generated more cash than it spent on dividends. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend merits.

If you're not too concerned about C.H. Robinson Worldwide's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. For example - C.H. Robinson Worldwide has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

