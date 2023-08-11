Is It Worth Considering Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Coterra Energy investors that purchase the stock on or after the 16th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.20 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Coterra Energy has a trailing yield of approximately 7.9% on its current stock price of $27.82. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Coterra Energy's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

See our latest analysis for Coterra Energy

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Coterra Energy is paying out an acceptable 52% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Coterra Energy generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 59% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Coterra Energy's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Coterra Energy has grown its earnings rapidly, up 80% a year for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Coterra Energy has delivered 49% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Coterra Energy an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. However, we'd also note that Coterra Energy is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Coterra Energy from a dividend perspective.

While it's tempting to invest in Coterra Energy for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Coterra Energy that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.