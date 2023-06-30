Is It Worth Considering Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Ermenegildo Zegna investors that purchase the stock on or after the 5th of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.10 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €0.10 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Ermenegildo Zegna stock has a trailing yield of around 0.9% on the current share price of $12.65. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Ermenegildo Zegna's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Ermenegildo Zegna has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Ermenegildo Zegna's payout ratio is modest, at just 46% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 30% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Ermenegildo Zegna's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Ermenegildo Zegna's earnings per share have plummeted approximately 53% a year over the previous five years.

Unfortunately Ermenegildo Zegna has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Ermenegildo Zegna? Ermenegildo Zegna has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. To summarise, Ermenegildo Zegna looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

While it's tempting to invest in Ermenegildo Zegna for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Ermenegildo Zegna you should know about.

