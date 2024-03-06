Is It Worth Considering Just Life Group Limited (NZSE:JLG) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Just Life Group Limited (NZSE:JLG) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Just Life Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 11th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.0035294 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of NZ$0.012 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Just Life Group has a trailing yield of 5.1% on the current stock price of NZ$0.235. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

See our latest analysis for Just Life Group

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Just Life Group paid out more than half (59%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 24% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Just Life Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see how much of its profit Just Life Group paid out over the last 12 months.

Story continues

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Just Life Group's 6.3% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Just Life Group's dividend payments per share have declined at 7.0% per year on average over the past seven years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Just Life Group for the upcoming dividend? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Just Life Group today.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Just Life Group, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Be aware that Just Life Group is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are significant...

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.