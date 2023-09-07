Is It Worth Considering Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad (KLSE:KPPROP) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad (KLSE:KPPROP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad's shares before the 12th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.01 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.03 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 3.7% on its current stock price of MYR0.81. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 13% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 49% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's not encouraging to see that Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Unfortunately Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad? While it's not great to see that earnings per share are effectively flat over the one-year period we checked, at least the payout ratios are low and conservative. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

So while Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

