Is It Worth Considering Lii Hen Industries Bhd (KLSE:LIIHEN) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Lii Hen Industries Bhd (KLSE:LIIHEN) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Lii Hen Industries Bhd's shares on or after the 14th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.013 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.05 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Lii Hen Industries Bhd has a trailing yield of 5.8% on the current stock price of MYR0.85. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Lii Hen Industries Bhd paid out a comfortable 38% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Lii Hen Industries Bhd generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 32% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That explains why we're not overly excited about Lii Hen Industries Bhd's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Lii Hen Industries Bhd has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Lii Hen Industries Bhd for the upcoming dividend? While it's not great to see that earnings per share are effectively flat over the 10-year period we checked, at least the payout ratios are low and conservative. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Lii Hen Industries Bhd from a dividend perspective.

So while Lii Hen Industries Bhd looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Lii Hen Industries Bhd and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

