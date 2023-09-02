Is It Worth Considering Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Michael Hill International's shares before the 7th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.035 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.075 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Michael Hill International stock has a trailing yield of around 7.9% on the current share price of A$0.95. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Michael Hill International's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. It paid out 81% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (67%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Michael Hill International's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Michael Hill International earnings per share are up 2.5% per annum over the last five years. A high payout ratio of 81% generally happens when a company can't find better uses for the cash. Combined with slim earnings growth in the past few years, Michael Hill International could be signalling that its future growth prospects are thin.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, seven years ago, Michael Hill International has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.0% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Michael Hill International an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been unremarkable, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear excessive. To summarise, Michael Hill International looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Michael Hill International, you should know about the other risks facing this business. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Michael Hill International and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

