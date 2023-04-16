Is It Worth Considering ORIOR AG (VTX:ORON) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

ORIOR AG (VTX:ORON) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase ORIOR's shares before the 21st of April in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CHF2.50 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CHF2.50 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that ORIOR has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current share price of CHF84.4. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether ORIOR can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. ORIOR paid out more than half (54%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether ORIOR generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 50% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That explains why we're not overly excited about ORIOR's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, ORIOR has increased its dividend at approximately 2.5% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is ORIOR worth buying for its dividend? It's unfortunate that earnings per share have not grown, and we'd note that ORIOR is paying out lower percentage of its cashflow than its profit, but overall the dividend looks well covered by earnings. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of ORIOR's dividend merits.

While it's tempting to invest in ORIOR for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for ORIOR that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

