Is It Worth Considering Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Pine Cliff Energy's shares before the 14th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.011 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.13 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Pine Cliff Energy has a trailing yield of 9.3% on the current stock price of CA$1.4. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Pine Cliff Energy can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for Pine Cliff Energy

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Pine Cliff Energy distributed an unsustainably high 134% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (77%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's good to see that while Pine Cliff Energy's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Story continues

Click here to see how much of its profit Pine Cliff Energy paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Pine Cliff Energy has grown its earnings rapidly, up 62% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Pine Cliff Energy has delivered an average of 14% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past two years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is Pine Cliff Energy worth buying for its dividend? Pine Cliff Energy has been growing its earnings per share nicely, although judging by the difference between its profit and cashflow payout ratios, the company might have reported some write-offs over the last year. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

If you're not too concerned about Pine Cliff Energy's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Pine Cliff Energy you should be aware of.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.