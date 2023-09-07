Is It Worth Considering PPB Group Berhad (KLSE:PPB) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like PPB Group Berhad (KLSE:PPB) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase PPB Group Berhad's shares before the 12th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.12 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.40 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, PPB Group Berhad has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current stock price of MYR15.86. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether PPB Group Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately PPB Group Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 32% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether PPB Group Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The company paid out 109% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want to look more closely here.

While PPB Group Berhad's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to PPB Group Berhad's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see PPB Group Berhad earnings per share are up 8.5% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, PPB Group Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 9.1% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is PPB Group Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? PPB Group Berhad delivered reasonable earnings per share growth in recent times, and paid out less than half its profits and 109% of its cash flow over the last year, which is a mediocre outcome. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

If you want to look further into PPB Group Berhad, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. For example - PPB Group Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

