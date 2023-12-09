Is It Worth Considering Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's shares on or after the 14th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 29th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.18 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.72 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current share price of $26.24. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida paid out 57% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, with earnings per share up 2.9% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, three years ago, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. It doesn't appear an outstanding opportunity, but could be worth a closer look.

So if you want to do more digging on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

