Is It Worth Considering Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Utz Brands' shares on or after the 12th of April, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 2nd of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.059 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.23 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Utz Brands has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of US$17.33. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Utz Brands's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Fortunately, it paid out only 37% of its free cash flow in the past year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Utz Brands was unprofitable last year, but at least the general trend suggests its earnings have been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, four years ago, Utz Brands has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.3% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

Is Utz Brands an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. To summarise, Utz Brands looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

In light of that, while Utz Brands has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Utz Brands and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

