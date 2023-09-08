Is It Worth Considering Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Wellcall Holdings Berhad's shares before the 13th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 21st of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.022 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.06 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Wellcall Holdings Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 4.2% on the current share price of MYR1.43. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Wellcall Holdings Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. It paid out 75% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 51% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Wellcall Holdings Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Wellcall Holdings Berhad, with earnings per share up 4.9% on average over the last five years. A high payout ratio of 75% generally happens when a company can't find better uses for the cash. Combined with slim earnings growth in the past few years, Wellcall Holdings Berhad could be signalling that its future growth prospects are thin.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Wellcall Holdings Berhad has delivered an average of 3.5% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has Wellcall Holdings Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Wellcall Holdings Berhad paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. To summarise, Wellcall Holdings Berhad looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

If you want to look further into Wellcall Holdings Berhad, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Wellcall Holdings Berhad you should know about.

