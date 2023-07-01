Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript June 29, 2023

Joe Hayek: Thank you, Marcus. Good morning, everybody. We finished the fiscal year with a very strong quarter, reporting Q4 earnings of $2.61 a share versus $1.61 year ago. And more unique items that impacted our quarterly results, including the following, incurred pretax expense of $8 million or $0.13 per share related to the planned separation of our Steel Processing Business into a new public company, which we expect to complete by early encounter 2024; recognized the modest impairment charges steel processing related to some equipment we no longer use, which was offset by a onetime non-recurring gain in our cabs JV during the current quarter. This compares to a small restructuring gain of $0.03 per share in the prior year quarter.

Excluding these items that were unique, we generated record quarterly earnings of $2.74 per share in the current quarter, compared to $1.58 per share in Q4 of last year. In addition, in Q4, we had inventory holding gains estimated to be $33 million or $0.49 a share, compared inventory holding losses of $42 million or $0.64 a share in Q4 of 2022. Consolidated net sales in the quarter of $1.2 billion decreased 19% from the prior year due to lower average selling prices in steel processing combined with lower volumes across most of our segments. Gross profit for the quarter increased to $244 million from $168 million in the prior year quarter, and our gross margin increased to 19.9% from 11%, primarily due to improved spreads in steel processing.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 was a record $211 million, up from $139 million in Q4 of last year, and our adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2023 was $515 million. With respect to cash flows in our balance sheet. Cash flows from operations $229 million in the quarter and free cash flow was $212 million. In fiscal 2023, we generated $539 million in free cash flow. During the quarter, we invested $18 million on capital projects and paid $15 million in dividends. We also received $51 million in dividends from our unconsolidated JVs during the quarter, a 92% cash conversion rate on that equity income. Looking at our balance sheet and liquidity position. Funded debt a quarter end of $693 million was flat sequentially. Net interest expense of $5 million was down by $3 million, primarily due to interest income we earned on our cash balances and to a lesser extent, lower average debt levels.

We continue to operate with extremely low leverage levels, and our net debt to trailing EBITDA leverage ratio is now under 0.5 times. We believe we are very well positioned for the future with ample liquidity, and in Q4 with $455 million in cash and over $500 million in availability on our revolving credit facilities. Yesterday the board declared a dividend of $0.32 per share for the quarter, which is payable in September of 2023. This is a 3% increase over last quarter and marked the 13th consecutive year we have increased our dividend. We're very pleased to be able to continue rewarding our shareholders as we deliver strong results. Let's spend a few minutes on each of the businesses. In Consumer Products, net sales in Q4 were $181 million, down slightly from $186 million a year ago.

The decrease was primarily driven by lower volumes, partially offset by the inclusion of Level5's results. Adjusted EBIT for the Consumer business was $26 million and adjusted EBIT margin was 14.2% in Q4, compared to $29 million and 15.8% last year. Consumer's earnings and cash flows for the current quarter were strong and adjusted EBIT increased by 43% on a sequential basis, as we saw a return to seasonal patterns. Our point-of-sale data suggests that consumers are spending less in stores. Our products are typically not considered big ticket items and are used for home projects or to enjoy celebrations, cookouts and camping trips. We believe this dynamic positions as well regardless of economic conditions. The Consumer team continues to do a great job managing the business, while developing new and innovative branded products.

In fact, we launched the Balloon Time Mini helium tank last month. An outcome of our voice of customer research, this patent-pending innovative new product is compact and easier to use, opening up more opportunities for distribution and potential new channels. The Balloon Time Mini is currently available in select Meyer stores and will launch more broadly across the U.S. later this fall. Building Products generated net sales of $142 million in Q4, down 18% from $173 million a year ago. Decrease was driven by lower volumes, partially offset by a favorable shift in product mix. Building Products generated adjusted EBIT of $59 million for the quarter and adjusted EBIT margin was 41.6%, compared to $64 million and 036.8% in Q4 of last year, the decrease in EBIT was driven by our wholly owned businesses, which saw operating income decreased by $10 million year-over-year from record results due to lower volumes in residential construction and maintenance end markets, which continue to see some destocking compared to a year ago.

The headwinds in our wholly owned business were partially offset by higher equity earnings contributions from our building products JVs, which collectively contributed $50 million in Q4, $6 million more than they did a year ago. ClarkDietrich and WAVE both continue to perform well, generating year-over-year earnings growth while their end markets are being impacted by interest rates and economic uncertainty. Our Building Products team continued to do an excellent job executing in the current environment, while investing in innovation and long-term profitable growth. In Q4 Building Products shipped a first-of-its-kind, patent pending cylinder called PowerCore [ph]. This disruptive, innovative new containment solution gives contractors the power to increase productivity by spraying water-based adhesives onto a surface with speed and efficiency, where previously, those adhesives could only be applied manually.

In Sustainable Energy Solutions, net sales in Q4 of $45 million were up 10% or $4 million from the prior year, driven by higher average selling prices. SES reported adjusted EBIT of $3 million in the current quarter compared to a loss of $2 million in Q4 of last year. The economy in Europe continues to be challenging and SES's results will be impacted as a result. We believe our team continues to do an excellent job executing in the current environment, while positioning that business as an important part of the supply chain that will enable the global transition to low and zero emissions mobility. At this point I will turn it over to Tim to discuss Steel Processing's results.

Tim Adams: Thanks, Joe. In Steel Processing, net sales of $860 million were down 23% from $1.1 billion in Q4 last year, primarily due to lower average selling prices. In Q4 of last year, the market price for hot rolled steel was $1,300 a ton, while in Q4 of this year, the market price was just over $1,100 per ton, resulting in a 23% decrease in our average selling prices. Total tons shipped were down 2% compared with the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact of divestitures, direct sale tons were down 1%, while total tons shipped were up 8% primarily due to increased volumes with the mills. Direct sale tons made up 57% of the mix, compared to 56% of the mix in Q4 of 2022. From a demand perspective, we're seeing modest increases in automotive production, but we continue to experience softness in both residential and non-residential construction, which have been impacted by rising interest rates.

In Q4, Steel Processing reported adjusted EBIT of $96 million, which was up $80 million from the $16 million reported in the prior year quarter. In the quarter, we had estimated inventory holding gains of $33 million compared to estimated losses of $42 million last year. We anticipate generating inventory holding gains in Q1 and estimate those holding gains could be around half of what we experienced in the current quarter. Our employees remain focused on what's in front of them both near term and long-term, as they manage the ever changing steel environment, while planning for the future. It's an exciting time within Steel Processing with opportunities for us to capitalize on recent investments in lightweighting, electric vehicles and electric grid infrastructure.

In fact, we're expanding capacity in Mexico at our Serviacero joint venture, in addition to a planned expansion at Temple Steel to capitalize on the growth expected in these markets. We would also like to congratulate our Temple Steel employees who yesterday received a Global Supplier of the Year Award from Dana Incorporated. Data named Temple the 2022 Lead Electrical Propulsion Supplier of the Year for Temple's efforts to support Dana's global electric vehicle business. Our thanks to the Temple team as well as to the Broader Steel team for their focus on our future and for keeping our people safe while doing so. At this point, I'll turn it over to Andy.

Andy Rose: Thank you, Tim. Good morning, everyone. Our fiscal fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share results were the best in our 68-year history. And our just completed fiscal year was the second best ever. To our customers to make this all possible and our employees who go the extra mile every day to make it happen, we thank you for your dedication to Worthington Industries. As we close in on our Worthington 2024 plan to separate into two distinct financially strong growth companies, we fully intend to continue delivering the same level of quality, service and commitment. This project is progressing well and on track for completion in early calendar 2024. We have finalized the corporate structure for both businesses and our employees have all joined a team within one of the two companies.

We believe our employees have embraced the coming changes and are excited about the opportunities in front of them. As evidence of this, we recently received the results of our Annual Employee Engagement Survey. We were pleased to learn that participation increased and employees continued to rank Worthington above manufacturing benchmarks in employee engagement and manager effectiveness. Responses to questions specifically related to Worthington 2024 were also very strong. Our people and our culture continued to be our greatest assets. The belief and energy regarding the future of the company is palpable. In addition, we hope to announce the names and branding for each company by next quarter's earnings call. Once complete, new Worthington will be a market leading company with premier brands and fast growing attractive and markets and consumer products, building products and sustainable energy poised to capitalize on key trends in sustainability technology construction and outdoor living.

With higher margins and lower asset intensity this business should benefit from premium sector multiples. Worthington steel is and will continue to be a best-in-class value-added steel processor with a unique capability set and excellent growth opportunities in automotive lightweighting and electrical steel laminations positioned to take advantage of expanding opportunities in electrification, sustainability and infrastructure spending. To ensure that both businesses begin their new day with low leverage and plenty of available capital we have built up cash of $455 million as of quarter -end. We plan to use this cash to paydown debt and capitalize each business with significant available capital. Once the separation is complete, we are likely to continue with our historical balanced capital allocation strategy.

Both businesses will be run with our philosophy and golden rule principles and utilize the Worthington business system of transformation, innovation and acquisitions to drive growth in shareholder value. Some of you may have seen our recent victory in the DC Circuit Court reversing a ban unlawfully imposed by the EPA on our refrigerant cylinder. We would like to thank all of those involved in the effort to save American jobs and deliver a practical solution that is better for the environment, HVAC contractors and American workers. Our customers, industry associations Ohio and Kentucky governors and members of Congress on both sides of the aisle were instrumental in supporting us in this effort. To all of our customers, suppliers, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders, thank you for your continued partnership.

And we look forward to share success in the coming months and years. We'll now take any questions.

