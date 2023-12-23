Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript December 20, 2023

Operator: Good afternoon and welcome to the Worthington Enterprises Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. This conference is being recorded at the request of Worthington Enterprises. If anyone objects, you may disconnect at this time. I'd like to introduce Marcus Rogier, Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer. Mr. Rogier, you may begin.

Marcus Rogier: Thank you, Joe. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Worthington Enterprises second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. Results for our second quarter reflect the performance of the pre separation consolidated Worthington Industries, including the Worthington Steel business, which became a standalone publicly traded company on December 1. Given the recent separation, today's prepared remarks will primarily focus on the consolidated results, as well as the performance of the remaining business segments within Worthington Enterprises including building products, consumer products, and sustainable energy solutions. Worthington Steel will be hosting their second quarter earnings call separately on Friday morning of this week at 8:30 AM.

So, we'd please ask that you hold any questions about the steel processing business until then. On our call today, we have Andy Rose, Worthington's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joe Hayek, Worthington's Chief Financial and Operations Officer. Before we get started, I'd like to note that certain statements made today are forward-looking within the meaning of the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are subject to risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those suggested. We issued our earnings release yesterday after the market close, please refer to it for more detail on those factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. In addition, our discussion today will include non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of these measures with the most appropriate comparable GAAP measure is included in the earnings press release, which is available on our Investor Relations website. Lastly, today's call is being recorded and a replay will be made available later on our website. At this point, I will turn the call over to Andy for opening remarks.

Andy Rose: Thank you, Marcus, and good morning, everyone. What a year it has been. I want to start the call by thanking our employees who have gone above and beyond to make this separation successful. Our people have stayed positive in the face of change and worked tirelessly to set both companies up for success. I am confident that the work done by our teams to create Worthington Steel and Worthington Enterprises was best-in-class. I also want to thank our customers for continuing to have confidence in Worthington Steel and Worthington Enterprises throughout this process. Both businesses performed well over the past 15 months and I know these two companies are better positioned for success today as two separate entities than when we began this journey back in 2022.

And finally, I'd like to thank our Board of Directors for having confidence in our leadership team to not only make the decision to separate the companies, but to dig in and help navigate the journey. This was truly a team effort across many constituencies. December 1st marks the end of Worthington Industries, but it really represents a new beginning. We've taken one great company and created two great companies, our both of which are well capitalized market leading businesses poised for growth and value creation. We will maintain the best of what has made us great over 68 years, our philosophy, written down over 50 years ago by our founder will continue to shape our culture, decision-making and performance. The philosophy is based on the Golden Rule, we treat our customers, employees, investors, and suppliers as we would like to be treated.

The philosophy's first corporate goal for Worthington is to earn money for our shareholders and increase the value of their investment. This is underpinned by our performance based culture and above all, our belief in our most important asset, our people. We are excited about our future in Worthington Enterprises and wish our friends at Worthington Steel best of luck in their future endeavors. Joe, you want to take us through the numbers?

Joseph Hayek: Sure. Thank you, Andy, and good morning everybody. This is a unique quarter for us and as Marcus mentioned, we'll be reporting the earnings of Worthington Industries as consolidated entity. I'll go over those results, then focus a bit more on the business units that now make up Worthington Enterprises, and we would ask that any questions related to Worthington Steel be held for that team teams will have their earnings call scheduled for Friday morning. In Q2, we reported consolidated earnings of $0.49 a share versus $0.33 per share in the prior year quarter. Were a few unique items that impacted our quarterly results including the following. We incurred pre-tax expense of $22 million or $0.33 per share related to the separation of our steel processing business into a new public company, which was completed on December 1st.

This compares to separation expenses of $0.14 a share incurred in the prior year quarter. We may have some minor expenses related to the separation in Q3, we believe that the majority of those expenses are behind us. We recognized a pre-tax gain of $3 million or $0.04 a share related to the divestiture of the Brazilian business of our cabs joint venture. In the prior year, the quarter benefited by $0.03 per share primarily due to a gain on the divestiture of our WSP joint venture, which was partially offset by expenses related to an earn out at Level5. Excluding these items, we generated earnings of $0.78 per share in the current quarter compared to $0.44 a share in Q2 of last year. Furthermore, in Q2 estimated inventory holding losses in the steel processing business were $0.52 per share compared to inventory holding losses of $0.81 a share in Q2 of fiscal '23.

Finally, our consumer business recorded a charge of $3 million or $0.05 per share in the quarter related to a voluntary recall on our Balloon Time Mini tech. Consolidated net sales in the quarter of $1.1 billion decreased 7.5% from the prior year, primarily due to lower average selling prices in steel processing combined with a shift in product mix, which was partially offset by higher volumes across most of our segments. Gross profit for the quarter increased to $124 million from $106 million in the prior year and our gross margin increased to 11.4% from 9%, primarily due to improved spreads in steel processing. Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 was $81 million, up from $64 million in Q2 of last year and our trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA was $556 million.

With respect to cash flows and our balance sheet, cash flow from operations was $135 million in the quarter and free cash flow was $102 million. During the quarter, we invested $33 million in capital projects, spent $21 million for an acquisition within the Steel Processing segment and paid $17 million in dividends. We also received $39 million in dividends from our unconsolidated JVs during the quarter, a 93% cash conversion rate on net equity income. Looking at our balance sheet and liquidity position, funded debt at quarter end of $624 million was up $175 million sequentially due to the Steel Processing segment borrowing on their credit facility at the end of the quarter. A portion of the borrowings by Steel Processing were used to pay $115 million dividend to Worthington Enterprises immediately before the December 1st business separation, which we in turn used to retire our $150 million 2024 notes earlier this month.

Adjusting for both of those items, Worthington Enterprises currently has approximately $300 million in debt outstanding averaging 3.6% and maturing between 2029 and 2034. We ended Q2 with approximately $216 million in cash, which incidentally is yielding over 5%. Net interest expense of $2 million was down by $5 million, primarily due to the interest income we earned on our cash balances and to a lesser extent lower average debt levels. We continue to operate with extremely low leverage ending the quarter with a net debt to trailing EBITDA leverage ratio of under 0.5 times and our cash balance and undrawn $500 million revolver provide ample liquidity. Yesterday, the Worthington Enterprises Board declared a dividend of $0.16 per share for the quarter, which is payable in March of 2024.

We'll now spend a few minutes on each of the businesses. I won't go into any details on Steel Processing and would point you to our earnings release from yesterday afternoon for that segment level detail and encourage you to listen to the earnings call the steel team will host on Friday morning. In consumer products, net sales in Q2 were $148 million, down 4% from $154 million a year ago. The decrease was a result of lower average selling prices in our outdoor living business and an unfavorable product mix in our tools business. Adjusted EBIT for the consumer business was $10 million and adjusted EBIT margin was 6.4% in second quarter, compared to $13 million and 8.8% last year. Consumers earnings during the quarter were negatively impacted by $3 million pre-tax related to the voluntary recall we initiated for our Balloon Time Mini tank.

Excluding the impact of the recall, adjusted EBIT and EBIT margin for the quarter would have been in line with the prior year quarter. We did see a sequential improvement in adjusted EBIT compared to Q1, which is encouraging since volumes are typically down sequentially in our seasonally slower second quarter. In consumer, September was a down month, but October and November saw improved sequential sales. The team and consumers weathered the headwinds they are facing quite well and we've taken the opportunity to lean in with our channel partners that led to from recent market share gains that we expect will add to our growth in calendar 2024. We expect volumes and margins gradually improve in our outdoor living business, and we expect to return to more seasonally normal patterns across our portfolio in the coming quarters.

The markets we serve are robust and we are well positioned heading into calendar 2024. Building products generated net sales of $123 million in Q2, down 13% from $142 million a year ago. The decrease was driven by a less favorable product mix combined with lower average selling prices. Floating products generated adjusted EBIT of $40 million and the quarter and adjusted EBIT margin was 32.8% compared to $41 million and 29.1% in Q2 of last year. The fact that EBIT decreased by less than $1 million, while revenues were down almost $20 million is encouraging and was a result of higher gross margins in our wholly owned businesses. We are experiencing some destocking in our heating, cooling construction end markets, particularly in the large format propane business as our customers are rightsizing inventories.

The weakness there was offset in Q2 a EBIT growth in most of our other end markets, driven by some of the initiatives we put in place months ago that are starting to have a positive impact. WAVE contributed equity earnings of $21 million in the quarter, up from $19 million a year ago as their volumes increased and gross margins improved. That improvement was offset by a $2 million year-over-year decrease at ClarkDietrich, which continues to perform very well and contributed $14 million in equity earnings for the quarter. Both WAVE and ClarkDietrich are showing real resilience as they leverage opportunities related to infrastructure spending and their efforts in NPD and innovation. In sustainable energy solutions, net sales in Q2 of $28 million were down 28% or $11 million from the prior year, primarily due to lower volumes and an unfavorable product mix.

SCS reported an adjusted EBIT loss of $3 million in the current quarter as volumes remain too low to absorb the fixed costs in the business as compared to adjusted EBIT of $1 million in Q2 of last year. As we've discussed in prior quarters, the economy in Europe remains challenged and growth in SCS' volumes will be impacted by how quickly the emerging hydrogen and CNG ecosystems homes developed. Quoting activity and interest in our solutions remains high, which gives us confidence in that business going forward. As I mentioned earlier, this is a unique quarter for us and it is the last quarter that we'll report our segments as Worthington Industries. In preparation for the separation, this fall, we introduced a reconciliation for revenues and EBITDA at Worthington Enterprises that represents our best estimates for Worthington Enterprises results on a pro forma standalone basis and the separation of our steel processing business been completed prior to the beginning of each period presented.

We believe this reconciliation will help provide increased transparency and insights into our quarterly results. Looking at Enterprises results for Q2 of 2024 in that same way, pro forma adjusted EBITDA would have been $51.3 million versus $57.7 million a year ago. For the trailing 12 months ended November 30th, Enterprises pro forma adjusted EBITDA would have been $280 million, a slight decline from the $287 million in trailing 12 months pro forma adjusted EBITDA as of August 31st and our pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin was unchanged at 21%. The above figures do include the $3 million charge related to the recall that I mentioned earlier. CapEx for Worthington Enterprises in the quarter was $12 million in the business segments, $3 million of which was related to the onetime CapEx that we've discussed previously and we'll be spending to modernize two of our facilities.

Wellington Industries also had approximately $4 million in one-time CapEx related to IT and other systems that enabled the separation of our steel processing business. At this point, I will turn it back over to Andy.

Andy Rose: Thanks, Joe. Now that the separation is complete at Worthington Enterprises, we are laser focused on maximizing the long-term growth potential of our consumer products, building products, and sustainable energy businesses. We have more focused strategic priorities as a designer and manufacturer of market leading products and brands that enable people to live safer, healthier, and more expressive lives. We are a growth company with transformation, acquisitions, and innovation as our strategic enablers. We believe in innovation in everything we do. We expect to launch more new and enhanced products every year to better serve our customers. We are a disciplined acquirer of market leading niche businesses that will bolster our consumer and building products brands.

We transform our operations and use technology both in our operations and increasingly in the products we deliver to our customers. We believe in a balanced approach to profitably improving our ESG performance to benefit all stakeholders, and we are enabling a lower carbon economy with our products and services. As evidence, we recently released our 4th annual sustainability report and in conjunction were awarded Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for 2024. And finally, we are good stewards of capital, investing thoughtfully to deliver higher margins, more free cash flow, and higher returns. We are proud of our history and who we are today, but we know we will be defined in the future by our ability to leverage these capabilities to reward our employees, our customers, our suppliers, and our shareholders.

Thanks for your time today. We'll now take any questions related to the separation or Worthington Enterprises.

