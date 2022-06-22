U.S. markets close in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,772.56
    +7.77 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,529.11
    -1.14 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,114.20
    +44.90 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,693.45
    -0.58 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.23
    -3.29 (-3.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.60
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    -0.32 (-1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0576
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1540
    -0.1530 (-4.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2263
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2330
    -0.4240 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,274.30
    -1,119.05 (-5.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.89
    -3.18 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Worthington Industries Increases Quarterly Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Worthington Industries, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WOR
    Watchlist
Worthington Industries, Inc.
Worthington Industries, Inc.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, an increase of $0.03 per share or 11% from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on Sept. 29, 2022, to shareholders of record on Sept. 15, 2022. Worthington has paid a quarterly dividend since it became a public company in 1968 and this marks the 12th consecutive year the Company has increased its dividend.

About Worthington Industries
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is a leading industrial manufacturing company pursuing its vision to be the transformative partner to its customers, a positive force for its communities and earn exceptional returns for its shareholders. For over six decades, the Company has been delivering innovative solutions to customers spanning industries such as automotive, energy, retail and construction. Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded solutions and electrical steel laminations that provide lightweighting, safety critical and emission reducing components to the mobility market. Through on-board fueling systems and gas containment solutions, Worthington serves the growing global hydrogen ecosystem. The Company’s focus on innovation and manufacturing expertise extends to market-leading consumer products in tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories, sold under brand names, Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Level5 Tools®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International® and Hawkeye™; as well as market leading building products, including water systems, heating & cooling solutions, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington operates 58 facilities in 15 states and nine countries, sells into over 90 countries and employs approximately 9,500 people. Founded in 1955, the Company follows a people-first philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Relentlessly finding new ways to drive progress and transform, Worthington is committed to providing better solutions for customers and bettering the communities where it operates by reducing waste, supporting community-based non-profits and developing the next generations of makers.

Safe Harbor Statement
Worthington Industries wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act"). Statements by Worthington Industries which are not historical information constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Act. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks, uncertainties and impacts described from time to time in Worthington Industries’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those related to COVID-19 and the various actions taken in connection therewith, which could also heighten other risks.

SONYA L. HIGGINBOTHAM
VP, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS AND BRAND MANAGEMENT
614.438.7391 | sonya.higginbotham@worthingtonindustries.com

MARCUS A. ROGIER
TREASURER AND INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER
614.840.4663 | marcus.rogier@worthingtonindustries.com

200 Old Wilson Bridge Rd. | Columbus, Ohio 43085
WorthingtonIndustries.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • This Chip Stock Just Blew Wall Street Away

    AMD's first-quarter results set records across the board. Now investors have a front-row seat to the company's growth journey.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    With gasoline prices through the roof at record highs, inflation running at 40-year record levels, and last year’s bullish stock market turn down into a genuine bear, it’s no wonder that the financial and economic worlds are looking like reruns of ‘That 70s Show.’ Market watchers remember that the bad times of the late 70s and early 80s were tamed only when Fed Chair Paul Volker sparked a recession with near-20% interest rates – and for investors under 45, just take note that Q1 this year saw a

  • 9 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams

    In this article, we will look at 9 value stocks to buy in 2022 according to David Abrams. If you want to skip reading about David Abrams’ investment philosophy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 4 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams. David Abrams started his investment […]

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo

    In this article, we will look at 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Wells Fargo. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo. This June Wells Fargo unveiled its “Recession Stock Portfolio” right before the Fed issued […]

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Revlon Extends Rally to 800% From Low as Retail Traders Pile In

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders piled into shares of Revlon Inc., driving its gains from a record low to 800% as individual investors looked to strike a quick profit, while ignoring the fundamentals of the troubled cosmetics giant.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Pare Gains After Powell Restates Promise: Markets WrapThe S

  • Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. AT&T

    These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • ELSE NUTRITION ANNOUNCES SIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED MARKETED PUBLIC OFFERING OF UNITS

    Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY) (the "Company" or "Else"), a leading producer of plant-based baby, toddler and children's food products, is pleased to announce that its previously announced marketed public offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") of the Company, which will be sold at an issue price of $1.05 per Unit (the "Issue Price"), will be for an aggregate of 6,940,000 Units for total gross proceeds of $7,287,000.

  • Crypto platform Voyager Digital shares plunge 60% after revealing $665 million exposure to embattled hedge fund; considers issuing default notice

    Voyager Digital said its subsidiary may issue a notice of default to embattled crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital for failure to repay its loan.

  • Upstart Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    The artificial intelligence (AI) lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been a wildly divisive stock, with lots of investors fully buying into the company's story and enormous market opportunity, while others are more skeptical. Upstart has developed algorithmic loan underwriting models that it believes can assess the credit worthiness of borrowers better than traditional underwriting scoring methods such as Fair Isaac's FICO scoring. Upstart currently originates personal and auto loans through a number of lending partners and has ambitions to apply its technology to other loan categories.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Since each of the three major U.S. indexes hit an all-time closing high between mid-November and early January, we've witnessed the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tumble as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. Significant declines in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite firmly put these indexes in a bear market. While there's no doubt that the velocity and unpredictability of downward moves during bear markets can weigh on an investor's psyche, history has repeatedly shown that buying high-quality stocks on these dips is a smart, moneymaking strategy.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Meta Platforms, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, shed more than 50% of its market value this year as investors fretted over its decelerating growth and polarizing plans for the future. Let's review three reasons to buy Meta -- and one reason to sell it -- to find out. Meta generates nearly all of its revenue from its advertising business, which shares a near-duopoly with Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google across the U.S. and other major markets.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Here are three stocks you can scoop up today and hold for another three years to wait for a good outcome.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Help You Crush Historically High Inflation

    When investing legend Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, Wall Street and investors are inclined to pay attention. Since taking over as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's created more than $590 billion in value for his shareholders and led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1% (through Dec. 31, 2021). The following five Warren Buffett stocks are well-positioned to help you crush high inflation.

  • Altria Stock Dives As This Decision Threatens To Vaporize Juul Investment

    Altria stock slid 9% on Wednesday on a report that the FDA is planning to order Juul to pull its e-cigarettes off the market.

  • Altria Stock Is Sliding After the FDA’s One-Two Punch

    The Wall Street Journal reported the FDA will refuse to allow the vape products of Juul Labs to stay on the U.S. market, which would be bad news for investor Altria.

  • Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)?

    Every investor in Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...