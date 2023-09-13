Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.32

The board of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.32 on the 29th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 1.8% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

See our latest analysis for Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Worthington Industries' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 30.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Worthington Industries Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.52 total annually to $1.28. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.4% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

We Could See Worthington Industries' Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Worthington Industries has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.9% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Worthington Industries' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Worthington Industries Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Worthington Industries that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.