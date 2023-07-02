Worthington Industries' (NYSE:WOR) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 29th of September to $0.32. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.8%, which is below the industry average.

Worthington Industries' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Worthington Industries' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 30.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Worthington Industries Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.52 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.28. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.4% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Worthington Industries has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 11% per annum. Worthington Industries definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Worthington Industries Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 3 analysts we track are forecasting for Worthington Industries for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

