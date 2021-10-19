U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,513.03
    +26.57 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,424.90
    +166.29 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,106.35
    +84.54 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,269.85
    +2.01 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.84
    +0.40 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.10
    +7.40 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.73 (+3.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1643
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    +0.0360 (+2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3800
    +0.0073 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2630
    -0.0490 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,566.93
    +558.98 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,456.33
    -7.03 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,210.97
    +7.14 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

WorthPoint® Announces Impressive Growth In Third Quarter 2021, Marking 19th Consecutive Quarter Of Revenue Increase

·2 min read

Company Reports 43% Revenue Growth Year Over Year for Q3

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorthPoint Corporation, the world's largest online resource for researching, valuing and preserving antiques, art and collectibles, announced today its business results for the third quarter of 2021, ending Sept. 30, posting its 19th sequential quarter of revenue growth.

(PRNewsfoto/WorthPoint Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/WorthPoint Corporation)

The firm saw revenue increase 7 percent from Q2 2021, an impressive 43 percent increase year over year. Its subscriber base grew by 10 percent in Q3, a 37 percent increase from Q3 2020.

"WorthPoint is growing at an unprecedented rate," said Will Seippel, CEO of WorthPoint. "We've greatly reduced churn in subscribers and increased stickiness of our customer base by introducing focused products tailored to their needs. These additions have led to accelerated growth, and the response has been outstanding."

Continued investment in technology and content is driving increased site traffic. The content in WorthPoint's Worthopedia® database – which already surpasses all competitive sites – continues to expand, advancing its opportunities in liquidity and further development. The company signed agreements with nearly 90 new data sources in Q2 alone, leading to a total increase of more than 100 percent over the end of Q2. WorthPoint continues to grow its data pool as its pricing sources build into Q3.

"We have increased our staff from nine to more than 25 people," Seippel said. "And with $4 million in cash on hand, we are aggressively investing in technological advancements that will continue to position WorthPoint as the No. 1 resource for resellers. We are considering adding a second data center in Europe to balance our needs."

WorthPoint introduced 18.6 million new items to its nationally-recognized Price Guide from July through September while adding another 8,275 items to its comprehensive M.A.P.S. database. The number of Dictionary pages grew by 660 articles to a total of 5,000 entries, and the number of reference books in its searchable Library expanded from 1,000 to nearly 5,00 unique volumes.

About WorthPoint Corporation:
WorthPoint manages the largest online resource for researching, valuing and preserving antiques, art and collectibles. The company's suite of offerings on WorthPoint.com includes a Price Guide, a resource gallery of more than 181,000 identifying maker's marks, autographs, patterns, symbols (M.A.P.S.) and a digital Library with nearly 5,000 books about collectible topics.

Through data aggregated from online marketplaces, including eBay and leading auction houses, WorthPoint empowers the antiques and collectibles industry by providing a steady stream of new data each month, building on more than 567 million archived prices and nearly 1.3 billion images to improve pricing transparency for sellers and buyers. WorthPoint is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., and has subscribers on six continents.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worthpoint-announces-impressive-growth-in-third-quarter-2021-marking-19th-consecutive-quarter-of-revenue-increase-301403557.html

SOURCE WorthPoint Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • 12 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 best stocks that pay monthly dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends. Dividend investing is a strategy that has long been integrated into investor circles, particularly by […]

  • Virgin Galactic's Problems Are Growing

    When Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) went public via SPAC merger in 2019, the company projected that 66 passengers would fly aboard the company's spacecraft in 2020 and another 646 in 2021. Investors recently got word that yet another delay is hitting Virgin Galactic, and at best we will see a small number of revenue-generating flights in 2022, assuming no more delays.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Investments That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    In the investment world, Cathie Wood has garnered increasing attention for her successes in recent years. Holdings such as Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) have the potential to boost those returns further. Nano Dimension stands out in the 3D printing world for its unique capabilities -- its printers can make circuit boards.

  • Is iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Wall Street Thinks Will Skyrocket

    ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood doesn't mind going against the grain. Here are three beaten-down stocks Wood is buying that Wall Street thinks will skyrocket. Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) are still more than 60% below the highs from December despite a partial rebound this summer.

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • 11 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best genomic stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now. Genomics is a branch of biology that studies the structure, function, evolution, mapping, and editing of genomes, […]

  • Why Enphase Stock Just Jumped 4%

    Shares of solar microinverter-maker -- and now a maker of battery storage for solar power systems, too -- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock jumped 4% in 1:20 p.m. EDT trading Monday. It's the company's newest business division -- batteries -- that is making headlines today. As the "world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems," Enphase announced this morning that it has expanded its battery business beyond its current markets of North America and Germany this month.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Ford Stock?

    Although the computer chip shortage wrecked third-quarter auto sales by causing third quarter auto sales to tumble, the market still finds an investment in Ford (NYSE: F) to be intriguing. Ford's sales for the period were hurt along with most everyone else's, but it was actually able to beat expectations and management says sales improved as the quarter progressed. Because the automaker also continued its dominance in the truck market and sales of its electric vehicles are revving up, it's no wonder everyone is talking about Ford's stock.

  • Ulta Beauty Stock Slides After Long-Term Targets Are Updated

    Ulta Beauty stock slid Tuesday after the company announced its long-term financial targets and strategic priorities. In a filing, Ulta Beauty (ticker: ULTA) said it expects comparable-store sales to increase between 3% and 5% annually and hopes to open approximately 50 new stores per year. Diluted earnings per share are slated to grow in the low double-digits, and operating profits are expected to range between 13% and 14%.

  • Energous stock rockets on heavy volume after FCC approves 'over-the-air' wireless charging product at any distance

    Shares of Energous Corp. rocketed 30% on massive volume in premarket trading Tuesday, after the over-the-air wireless charging company said the U.S. Federal Communications Commission granted equipment authorization for wireless power transfer at any distance. Trading volume ballooned to 16.5 million shares, enough make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and compares with the full-day average of about 720,300 shares. Energous said the FCC approval adds to the approval in Europe

  • Hedge Funds Are Souring On Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

    In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and […]

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) Shares?

    Every investor in fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally...

  • Steel Earnings: Steel Dynamics Beats; Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs On Tap Amid Peak Steel Price Fears

    Steel Dynamics topped views with Nucor and Cleveland-Cliffs due this week. Can they overcome peak steel-price fears?

  • 3 Leading Healthcare Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Resmed (NYSE: RMD), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) are profitable companies that have clear paths to future revenue growth. ResMed is already an industry leader in sleep apnea therapies, an area that's expected to grow as our population ages. Walgreens Boots Alliance is jumping onto the trend toward value-oriented healthcare services, and AbbVie's huge stable of drugs and pipeline give it a diversity that protects its long-term outlook.

  • SEC releases 45-page report on Gamestop

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the major takeaways from the SEC report.&nbsp;