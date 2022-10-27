U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,856.50
    +15.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,232.00
    +360.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,429.50
    -16.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.60
    +12.70 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.39
    +1.48 (+1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,663.90
    -5.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0001
    -0.0086 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0280
    +0.0130 (+0.32%)
     

  • Vix

    27.42
    -1.04 (-3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1592
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.0340
    -0.3260 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,706.22
    +159.29 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.35
    +15.76 (+3.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,054.77
    -1.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

WorthPoint® Reports Optimistic Growth in Q3 Amidst Consumer Headwinds

·3 min read

Company Reports 15% Revenue Growth Year Over Year

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorthPoint Corporation, the world's largest online resource for researching, valuing and preserving antiques, art and collectibles, announced today its business results for the third quarter of 2022, ending September 30, posting its 23rd sequential quarter of revenue growth.

(PRNewsfoto/WorthPoint)
(PRNewsfoto/WorthPoint)

The firm saw revenue increase by 15 percent this quarter from Q3 2021, with its customer stickiness being a leading factor. This is despite some slight stagnation in subscriber growth.

"Our customers have proven resilient in the face of inflation, now migrating to longer subscription terms that have better value," said Will Seippel, CEO of WorthPoint. "We are prioritizing differentiating our business strategy for a business-to-business-to-consumer model to refocus on progressing the future of WorthPoint while keeping in mind our audience and their needs."

WorthPoint's investments in technology and innovation in Q3 advanced product developments and overall services. The Vault, a tool for users to track collections over time, will play a large role in the company's strategy to create a more effective and efficient customer journey.

The Q3 rollout of WorthPoint's community tool, Live Lots, allowed users to search active listings of live inventory for sale through its industry partners, fine art, antiques, and collectibles auction houses around the world. The launch has proved a successful partner-building tool, attracting new and prominent partners. In addition, WorthPoint prepared for the publication of the first vertical of its indices in Q4 — coins and currency. These indices will aid investors in measuring and tracking antiques and collectibles for asset portfolios to help legitimize marks.

"WorthPoint's continued data achievements solidify that we are the leading software-as-a-service company in the antique and collectibles market," Seippel said.

WorthPoint added data from 30 industry partners to its comprehensive databases in Q3, expanding the sources from which the company actively collects pricing information by nearly 300 since 2020. WorthPoint introduced more than 17 million new items to its nationally-recognized Price Guide and supplemented nearly 8,000 items to its M.A.P.S. database. The number of Dictionary pages rapidly grew by approximately 700 articles to a total of 7,800 entries, while the number of reference books in its searchable Library expanded from 11,000 to nearly 14,000 unique volumes.

The company forecasts a strong Q4 to close out the year, with plans to finalize its integrated app—a visual identifier that combines the M.A.P.S. and Price Guide apps with the Live Lots tool to propel forward the user search experience. WorthPoint expects the app to increase its overall visibility and impact, providing benefits across industries for interior designers, architects, appraisers, and more. Q4 will also see a culmination of benefits made possible with last year's credit facility from Espresso Capital.

About WorthPoint Corporation:
WorthPoint manages the largest online resource for researching, valuing and preserving antiques, art and collectibles. The company's suite of offerings on WorthPoint.com includes a Price Guide, a resource gallery of more than 212,000 identifying makers' marks, autographs, patterns and symbols, along with a digital Library with nearly 14,000 books about collectible topics.

Through data aggregated from online marketplaces, including eBay and leading auction houses, WorthPoint empowers the antiques and collectibles industry by providing a steady stream of new data each month, building on more than 670 million archived prices and nearly 1.3 billion images to improve pricing transparency for sellers and buyers. WorthPoint is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., and has subscribers on six continents.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worthpoint-reports-optimistic-growth-in-q3-amidst-consumer-headwinds-301660852.html

SOURCE WorthPoint Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Why is Meta stock tanking? 'The wrong number at the wrong time,' analyst explains

    Where is the belt tightening at the struggling Meta?

  • Mark Zuckerberg's Pipe Dream Turns Into $588 Billion Nightmare

    Mark Zuckerberg's plan to dominate the metaverse is turning into a nightmare for everyone. And it's costing real money.

  • This Monster Dividend Stock Continues to Give Investors Big Raises

    One factor driving Energy Transfer's high yield is a steady stream of big-time raises over the past year. Energy Transfer recently declared its latest cash distribution to investors. The new quarterly distribution is more than 70% above what Energy Transfer paid in the year-ago quarter.

  • What to expect from Amazon’s Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle previews Amazon earnings and discusses the latest news from the unionization push.

  • Google stock is ‘screamingly cheap’ — and it could get cheaper, analyst says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech earnings and how they are weighing on markets, macro headwinds, investing in the tech space, post-COVID PC demand, and the outlook for Meta.

  • Gutsy Investors Load Up On 10 Stocks In Sudden $2.4 Trillion Rally

    Many S&P 500 investors are still hiding from the bear. But some are stepping in front of what they think is a moneymaking moment.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $22.81, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day.

  • Shopify Earnings Beat, Revenue Growth Re-accelerates

    E-commerce firm Shopify reported a smaller-than-expected Q3 loss while revenue topped estimates and re-accelerated after 6 quarters of slowing growth.

  • Is Now the Right Time to Buy Alibaba Stock?

    Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA) stock price tumbled to an all-time low on Oct. 24 after Xi Jinping was confirmed for a third term as the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Xi's reelection wasn't surprising, but his replacement of several moderate members of the CCP's politburo standing committee with hardline loyalists indicated China would likely retain its controversial zero-COVID policies, tightly regulate the private sector, and continue to butt heads with the U.S. Why did Alibaba's stock crumble?

  • Meta Plunges 20% as Zuckerberg Seeks ‘Patience’ on Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. plunged more than 20% in premarket trading after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg asked investors for patience with the social-media giant’s swelling investments in unproven bets at an already-challenging time for digital-advertising companies.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of

  • Boeing stock nosedives amid earnings miss

    Boeing is having its worst day since May as shares plunge following its earnings miss.

  • Big tech stocks will be key for the current rally: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

  • Align Technology (ALGN) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Align Technology (ALGN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -38.46% and 8.11%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Adding $200 to These 4 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    Since each of the major U.S. stock indexes hit their respective all-time highs between the midpoint of November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, they've all plunged into a bear market. The Nasdaq Composite has fared the worst, with a peak-to-trough decline of as much as 38%. Over short time frames, bear markets can be unnerving.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Merck Stock Jumps As Keytruda Sales Power Q3 Earnings Beat, Profit Forecast Boost

    "We continue to execute on our strategy, invest in leading-edge science and drive innovation," said CEO Robert Davis.

  • AutoNation reports lower profit, sets up $1 billion in buybacks

    Automotive retailer AutoNation, Inc reported third quarter adjusted net income fell by 7%, largely because of lower used vehicle profits, but the company said it plans up to $1 billion in new share repurchases reflecting strong cash flow. AutoNation said third quarter, same-store used vehicle gross profits fell by nearly 22% in the quarter from a year ago. AutoNation reported net income of $6.31 a share and revenue of $6.39 billion, up less than 1% from a year ago.

  • Will Gilead Sciences Stock Climb After Q3 Earnings?

    Big Pharma will close out this week's earnings reports, with Gilead Sciences (GILD) set to give its Q3 results on October 27. With GILD edging towards its 52-week highs, investors will want to see if earnings can support a continued rally in its stock.

  • Never Mind Microsoft and Alphabet. This Is the More Ominous Sign for Tech.

    SK Hynix and Texas Instruments offer more insight into what’s next for the industry—and the economy.

  • Here's What's Wrong With Meta's Earnings Report

    Meta's expenses are surging as revenue declines, and some investors are likely losing faith in the company's ability to create meaningful shareholder value.