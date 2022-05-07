U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,976.49
    +70.62 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

WotoKOL Launches Influencer Recruitment Program around the World

·3 min read

HANGZHOU, China, May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WotoKOL, a global influencer marketing company who worked with Xiaomi, Lenovo, TikTok, and Midea is about to initiate a global influencer recruiting plan to help connect global influencers with more brands worldwide.

WotoHub, invented by WotoKOL, is an influencer marketing platform for local brands to contact global influencers in an efficient way. "Our tech team have been working on this, and we just want to build a bridge for kols and companies who want to do influencer marketing yet don't have a clue where to find influencers," says James Hu, CEO and founder of WotoKOL. Currently, there are more than 3 million influencers coming from TikTok, Instagram and Youtube on this platform, and they are cooperating with 20 thousand brands on WotoHub.

Influencer marketing is becoming a big trend in 2022 and beyond. Key trends include a growing popularity of micro and nano influencers, brands looking for ongoing partnerships, different types of social media platforms, more performance-based deals, and more. From $1.7 billion in 2016, influencer marketing is estimated to have grown to have a market size of $10.24 billion in 2021. It's expected to reach $84.89 billion in 2028.

"High quality influencers are always in need, especially when the global influencer marketing is undergoing a rocket growth," says James. WotoHub launched a recruiting plan to invite influencers to join in. "Yet the question is some influencers maybe popular and famous in his industry, but hard to find some brands to cooperate, that's why we have our tech team to build up a community specially for influencers on WotoHub, where influences can join and find proper companies and work with them."

After influencers join in WotoHub, they can check updated sponsorships on platform and choose to work with brands via DM.

How it works:

Influencers can check the official web and sign up to create their own profile. After an influencer joins the platform, he/she can embark on the global business journey.

Who can join us:

Influencers who have over 10 thousand followers on Youtube, Instagram or TikTok, and are willing to do sponsorship on their channels can join the WotoHub.

Besides that, WotoKOL also offers exclusive management for mega influencers via official email. Contacting with WotoKOL official web, influencers can earn more chances working with big brands through WotoHub. WotoKOL is also seeking to cooperate with more MCN institutions and recruit local operation teams. "We are willing to cooperate with more local professional teams to maximize the exchange of creator resources and brand cooperation resources, so as to jointly explore more market opportunities." says James.

WotoKOL: https://global.WotoKOL.com/

About WotoKOL

WotoKOL is a global influencer marketing company known for cutting edge program serving both influencers and brands. Driven by formidable technology in data analysis and marketing performance monitoring, WotoKOL is committed to connecting right global influence ambassadors with right brands, creating best marketing solutions.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wotokol-launches-influencer-recruitment-program-around-the-world-301541508.html

SOURCE WotoKOL

Recommended Stories

  • Roy Hodgson regrets relegation but not accepting Watford job

    Roy Hodgson was serenaded on multiple occasions by the Selhurst Park crowd but saw relegation confirmed.

  • Capco, Shaftesbury in Talks for All-Share Merger, Sky Says

    (Bloomberg) -- London West End landlords Capital & Counties Properties Plc and Shaftesbury Plc are in advanced talks for an all-share combination that would create a group worth about 3.5 billion pounds ($4.3 billion), Sky News reported, without saying where it got the information.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsTo Save Democracy and Defeat Putin, Give Up ‘the West’Brutal Stock Selloff

  • Soccer-Chelsea fans wary of money men behind new prospective owners

    Chelsea fans arriving at Stamford Bridge a few hours after a private equity-backed deal to buy the club was announced welcomed the prospect of a return to stability but expressed concern about the motivations of the new owners. Chelsea said in the early hours of Saturday that terms had been agreed with a group led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital over a 4.25 billion pound ($5.2 billion) deal for the reigning European champions. Chelsea's current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale in early March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led to the British government sanctioning the Russian billionaire.

  • NYC subway ridership at highest level since pandemic shut down city

    NEW YORK — New York City’s subway turnstiles clocked 3.5 million entries this week, the most since March 13, 2020 — which was the Friday before the Big Apple shut down as it became an early epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a major milestone for the subways, but still far off from the 5.5 million entries the subway recorded each weekday before the pandemic. “These growing ridership ...

  • Brazil’s Lula Makes Presidential Candidacy Official at Event

    (Bloomberg) -- Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva officially launched his bid to return to Brazil’s presidency on Saturday more than a decade after he left office.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsTo Save Democracy and Defeat Putin, Give Up ‘the West’Brutal Stock Selloff Is a Multitude of Bear Cases Coming TrueS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapThe widely expected ann

  • Will Smith’s Next Film ‘Emancipation’ Likely Pushed to 2023

    Apple TV+ movie was scheduled to arrive in time for awards season 2022, but "The Slap" and post-production delays reportedly postpone its debut

  • Elon Musk lays out Twitter hiring plans after job interest skyrockets on the back of his takeover bid

    The Tesla billionaire laid out more details of his vision for the social media company.

  • JPMorgan says this is the only sector seeing 'quality, growth and momentum scores' improve all at the same time

    Gain some relief in a market filled with pain.

  • Illumina ordered to pay BGI subsidiary $333 million in DNA-sequencing patent case

    A Delaware jury on Friday ordered Illumina Inc to pay more than $333 million to a U.S. unit of Chinese genomics company BGI Group after finding that Illumina's DNA-sequencing systems infringed two patents. The jury also said Illumina infringed the patents willfully, and that three patents it had accused BGI's Complete Genomics unit of infringing were invalid.

  • Big Oil Spends on Investors, Not Output, Prolonging Crude Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Big Oil is raking in historic amounts of cash, but the windfall isn’t being invested in new production to help displace Russian oil and gas. Instead, executives are rewarding shareholders -- setting the world up for an even tighter energy market in the years ahead.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsTo Save Democracy and Defeat Putin, Give Up ‘the West’Brutal Stock Selloff I

  • This Logistics Leader Could Be the Perfect E-Commerce Stock

    E-commerce stocks have gotten smashed this earnings season. Normally reliable names like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) have fallen sharply on earnings, with Amazon even reporting a modest decline in first-party sales.

  • Nike adds another new twist to its return-to-office plan

    “Many companies talk about work life balance, why not work somewhere they #justdoit?” ​​a lead technical recruiter for Nike said Friday on LinkedIn.

  • Lordstown Motors expected to give update on Foxconn deals on Monday

    Shares of Lordstown Motors fell to an all-time low of $2.05 earlier this week after the cash-strapped EV developer said it had extended the deadline for selling its plant to Foxconn.

  • Wells Fargo wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit over commercial lending

    A federal judge on Friday dismissed class-action claims that Wells Fargo & Co, the fourth-largest U.S. bank, misled or defrauded shareholders about its commercial loans. U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said shareholders failed to adequately allege that Wells Fargo unjustifiably inflated the quality of its loans, understated loss reserves or misstated its lending practices. Shareholders claimed to have lost billions of dollars in Wells Fargo stock as the San Francisco-based bank in 2020 gradually revealed the "previously unknown level of risk" in its commercial loans.

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) For Its Next Dividend

    International Business Machines Corporation ( NYSE:IBM ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in two days. The...

  • JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are monitoring how often employees are coming into the office—but experts say that approach could backfire

    Experts say the surveillance-like system is poorly conceived and will likely anger top performers.

  • Toyota Is Trying to Catch Up in the Crowded EV Race. It May Be Too Late.

    The Japanese company’s electrification focus still seems to be on complicated hybrid powertrains, which many see as an intermediate technology. Meanwhile, Tesla races ahead, pursued by VW, GM, Ford, and many others, including a host of start-ups.

  • Oil Markets Are Bracing For Further Supply Disruptions

    As the Senate revives efforts to pass the NOPEC Bill and the EU pushed for a ban on Russian oil, it seems more oil supply disruptions are looming

  • Two Pompano Beach businesses move to larger industrial facilities

    The warehouses are owned by Duke Realty, which purchased the properties in a $450 million mega deal.

  • Enbridge eyes LNG opportunities as quarterly profits rise

    Canadian energy pipeline company Enbridge Inc reported on Friday a rise in first-quarter profit, and outlined expansion plans as global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) surges in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. That has led to record U.S. LNG export volumes this year and renewed interest in expanding Canada's LNG industry beyond a lone Shell-led facility under construction in Kitimat, northern British Columbia. "LNG exports are a big opportunity, with momentum building across the U.S. Gulf Coast, and now more so in western Canada," Enbridge Chief Executive Al Monaco told an earnings call.