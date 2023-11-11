We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Accordant Group Limited (NZSE:AGL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Accordant Group Limited (NZSE:AGL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Accordant Group's shares on or after the 16th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 1st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.03 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of NZ$0.095 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Accordant Group has a trailing yield of 8.8% on the current stock price of NZ$1.08. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Accordant Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Accordant Group paid out 195% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 108% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want to look more closely here.

As Accordant Group's dividend was not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned that this dividend could be at risk over the long term.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Accordant Group's 28% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Accordant Group has seen its dividend decline 4.8% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Accordant Group for the upcoming dividend? Not only are earnings per share declining, but Accordant Group is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its earnings and cashflow to shareholders as dividends. Unless there are grounds to believe a turnaround is imminent, this is one of the least attractive dividend stocks under this analysis. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

So if you're still interested in Accordant Group despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Our analysis shows 6 warning signs for Accordant Group that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

