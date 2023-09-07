We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy APM Automotive Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see APM Automotive Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's shares on or after the 12th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 4th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.07 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.14 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that APM Automotive Holdings Berhad has a trailing yield of 6.7% on the current share price of MYR2.08. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Last year, APM Automotive Holdings Berhad paid out 95% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 30% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's good to see that while APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if this were to happen repeatedly, we'd be concerned about whether the dividend is sustainable in a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's earnings per share have dropped 6.0% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. APM Automotive Holdings Berhad has seen its dividend decline 7.9% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

Is APM Automotive Holdings Berhad worth buying for its dividend? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 95% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of APM Automotive Holdings Berhad don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. We've identified 3 warning signs with APM Automotive Holdings Berhad (at least 1 which is potentially serious), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

