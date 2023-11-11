We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Apollo Global Management investors that purchase the stock on or after the 16th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.43 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.72 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Apollo Global Management has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current share price of $84.96. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Apollo Global Management is paying out an acceptable 63% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. So we're not too excited that Apollo Global Management's earnings are down 2.4% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Apollo Global Management has seen its dividend decline 1.2% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

Final Takeaway

Has Apollo Global Management got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. Apollo Global Management doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

With that being said, if you're still considering Apollo Global Management as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Apollo Global Management that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

