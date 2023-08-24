We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Boilermech Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BOILERM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Boilermech Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BOILERM) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Boilermech Holdings Berhad's shares on or after the 29th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.018 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.018 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Boilermech Holdings Berhad has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current stock price of MYR0.9. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Boilermech Holdings Berhad is paying out an acceptable 64% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 79% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's positive to see that Boilermech Holdings Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Boilermech Holdings Berhad's earnings per share have dropped 7.3% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Boilermech Holdings Berhad has delivered 1.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

Final Takeaway

Is Boilermech Holdings Berhad worth buying for its dividend? It's never good to see earnings per share shrinking, but at least the dividend payout ratios appear reasonable. We're aware though that if earnings continue to decline, the dividend could be at risk. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Boilermech Holdings Berhad.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Boilermech Holdings Berhad don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Boilermech Holdings Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

