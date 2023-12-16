We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund's shares before the 20th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.11 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$0.43 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of CA$15.18. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

See our latest analysis for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund distributed an unsustainably high 141% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (76%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

Story continues

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Click here to see how much of its profit Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund earnings per share are up 2.1% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund's dividend payments per share have declined at 9.6% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

To Sum It Up

Has Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? While earnings per share have been growing slowly, Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its earnings. However it did pay out a lower percentage of its cashflow. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund.

With that being said, if you're still considering Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.