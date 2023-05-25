We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Brookfield Corporation (TSE:BN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Brookfield Corporation (TSE:BN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Brookfield's shares before the 30th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.07 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.56 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Brookfield has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of CA$41.62. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Brookfield's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Brookfield distributed an unsustainably high 116% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Brookfield's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 15% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Brookfield has increased its dividend at approximately 8.5% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Brookfield is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

To Sum It Up

Is Brookfield worth buying for its dividend? Not only are earnings per share shrinking, but Brookfield is paying out a disconcertingly high percentage of its profit as dividends. Generally we think dividend investors should avoid businesses in this situation, as high payout ratios and declining earnings can lead to the dividend being cut. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

Although, if you're still interested in Brookfield and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Brookfield (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

