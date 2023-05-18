We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy EnGro Corporation Limited (SGX:S44) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like EnGro Corporation Limited (SGX:S44) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase EnGro's shares before the 23rd of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.025 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of S$0.025 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that EnGro has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of SGD1.04. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

See our latest analysis for EnGro

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. EnGro lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If EnGro didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term.

Click here to see how much of its profit EnGro paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. EnGro reported a loss last year, but at least the general trend suggests its income has been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

Story continues

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. EnGro has seen its dividend decline 1.8% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of EnGro's financial health, by checking our visualisation of its financial health, here.

The Bottom Line

Is EnGro worth buying for its dividend? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. Second, the dividend was not well covered by cash flow." Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

So if you're still interested in EnGro despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for EnGro (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here