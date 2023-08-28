We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase GCM Grosvenor's shares before the 31st of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.11 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.44 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that GCM Grosvenor has a trailing yield of 5.8% on the current share price of $7.57. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether GCM Grosvenor's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether GCM Grosvenor has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. GCM Grosvenor distributed an unsustainably high 170% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. GCM Grosvenor's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 62% a year over the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, three years ago, GCM Grosvenor has lifted its dividend by approximately 22% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. GCM Grosvenor is already paying out 170% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

To Sum It Up

Is GCM Grosvenor an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Not only are earnings per share shrinking, but GCM Grosvenor is paying out a disconcertingly high percentage of its profit as dividends. Generally we think dividend investors should avoid businesses in this situation, as high payout ratios and declining earnings can lead to the dividend being cut. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

With that being said, if you're still considering GCM Grosvenor as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for GCM Grosvenor (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

