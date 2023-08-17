We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Griffon's shares before the 22nd of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 14th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.50 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Griffon has a trailing yield of approximately 5.9% on its current stock price of $42.34. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Griffon's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Griffon reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If Griffon didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Luckily it paid out just 6.6% of its free cash flow last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Griffon was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Griffon has delivered 38% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Griffon? It's hard to get used to Griffon paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Griffon don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Griffon you should know about.

