We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Hup Seng Industries Berhad (KLSE:HUPSENG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Hup Seng Industries Berhad (KLSE:HUPSENG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Hup Seng Industries Berhad's shares before the 19th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 6th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.01 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.04 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Hup Seng Industries Berhad has a trailing yield of 5.7% on the current share price of MYR0.7. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year, Hup Seng Industries Berhad paid out 92% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (62%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's good to see that while Hup Seng Industries Berhad's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company continues paying out such a high percentage of its profits, the dividend could be at risk if business turns sour.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. So we're not too excited that Hup Seng Industries Berhad's earnings are down 4.9% a year over the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Hup Seng Industries Berhad has seen its dividend decline 1.2% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Hup Seng Industries Berhad for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been in decline, which is not encouraging. What's more, Hup Seng Industries Berhad is paying out a majority of its earnings and over half its free cash flow. It's hard to say if the business has the financial resources and time to turn things around without cutting the dividend. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Hup Seng Industries Berhad.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Hup Seng Industries Berhad. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Hup Seng Industries Berhad you should be aware of.

