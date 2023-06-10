We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Intermediate Capital Group's shares on or after the 15th of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 4th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.52 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.78 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Intermediate Capital Group stock has a trailing yield of around 5.2% on the current share price of £14.77. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Intermediate Capital Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year, Intermediate Capital Group paid out 99% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business.

When the dividend payout ratio is high, as it is in this case, the dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut in the future.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's not ideal to see Intermediate Capital Group's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.4% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Intermediate Capital Group has delivered 11% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Intermediate Capital Group is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

To Sum It Up

Is Intermediate Capital Group worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share are in decline and Intermediate Capital Group is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. Generally we think dividend investors should avoid businesses in this situation, as high payout ratios and declining earnings can lead to the dividend being cut. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

Although, if you're still interested in Intermediate Capital Group and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Intermediate Capital Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

