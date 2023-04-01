We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Lincoln National's shares before the 6th of April in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.45 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.80 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Lincoln National stock has a trailing yield of around 8.0% on the current share price of $22.47. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Lincoln National's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

See our latest analysis for Lincoln National

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Lincoln National lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Lincoln National was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Story continues

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Lincoln National has increased its dividend at approximately 19% a year on average.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of Lincoln National's financial health, by checking our visualisation of its financial health, here.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Lincoln National? It's hard to get past the idea of Lincoln National paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year - especially when the general trend in its earnings also looks to be negative. Lincoln National doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Lincoln National don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Lincoln National you should be aware of.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here