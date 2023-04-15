We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, London Stock Exchange Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 20th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.75 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£1.07 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that London Stock Exchange Group has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of £79.58. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 75% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that London Stock Exchange Group's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, London Stock Exchange Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average.

Is London Stock Exchange Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? London Stock Exchange Group's earnings per share have been essentially flat, and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

