We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Napier Port Holdings Limited (NZSE:NPH) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Napier Port Holdings Limited (NZSE:NPH) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Napier Port Holdings' shares on or after the 8th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.02 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of NZ$0.075 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Napier Port Holdings has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of NZ$2.55. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Napier Port Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Napier Port Holdings is paying out an acceptable 63% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 200% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. It's pretty hard to pay out more than you earn, so we wonder how Napier Port Holdings intends to continue funding this dividend, or if it could be forced to cut the payment.

While Napier Port Holdings's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Napier Port Holdings's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Napier Port Holdings's earnings per share have plummeted approximately 34% a year over the previous five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Napier Port Holdings has delivered an average of 44% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past three years of dividend payments. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Napier Port Holdings? It's definitely not great to see earnings per share shrinking. The company paid out an acceptable percentage of its income, but an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow over the past year. Bottom line: Napier Port Holdings has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

