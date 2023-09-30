We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy OUTsurance Group Limited (JSE:OUT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

OUTsurance Group Limited (JSE:OUT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase OUTsurance Group's shares before the 4th of October to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be R0.86 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed R1.43 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, OUTsurance Group has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current stock price of ZAR42.76. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. OUTsurance Group is paying out an acceptable 71% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see OUTsurance Group's earnings per share have dropped 5.9% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, OUTsurance Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.8% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

The Bottom Line

Has OUTsurance Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. OUTsurance Group doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

