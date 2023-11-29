We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy PETRONAS Gas Berhad (KLSE:PETGAS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy PETRONAS Gas Berhad (KLSE:PETGAS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase PETRONAS Gas Berhad's shares on or after the 4th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.18 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.72 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, PETRONAS Gas Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 4.3% on the current share price of MYR16.84. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Its dividend payout ratio is 80% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (83%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's positive to see that PETRONAS Gas Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that PETRONAS Gas Berhad's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. PETRONAS Gas Berhad has delivered an average of 3.7% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Has PETRONAS Gas Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? PETRONAS Gas Berhad has been unable to generate earnings growth, but at least its dividend looks sustainable, with its profit and cashflow payout ratios within reasonable limits. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of PETRONAS Gas Berhad.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with PETRONAS Gas Berhad. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for PETRONAS Gas Berhad you should know about.

