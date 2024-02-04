We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Third Age Health Services Limited (NZSE:TAH) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Third Age Health Services Limited (NZSE:TAH) is about to go ex-dividend in just 2 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Third Age Health Services' shares before the 7th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.0331382 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed NZ$0.094 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Third Age Health Services stock has a trailing yield of around 6.9% on the current share price of NZ$1.36. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Last year Third Age Health Services paid out 99% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (54%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's good to see that while Third Age Health Services's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if this were to happen repeatedly, we'd be concerned about whether the dividend is sustainable in a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Third Age Health Services's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 59% a year over the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Third Age Health Services has delivered 34% dividend growth per year on average over the past three years. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Third Age Health Services is already paying out 99% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Third Age Health Services? Earnings per share have been shrinking in recent times. What's more, Third Age Health Services is paying out a majority of its earnings and over half its free cash flow. It's hard to say if the business has the financial resources and time to turn things around without cutting the dividend. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Third Age Health Services don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Third Age Health Services (including 3 which are a bit unpleasant).

