We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase U.S. Physical Therapy's shares before the 15th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 8th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.43 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.72 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that U.S. Physical Therapy has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current share price of $82.37. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether U.S. Physical Therapy's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year U.S. Physical Therapy paid out 98% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 36% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's good to see that while U.S. Physical Therapy's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if this were to happen repeatedly, we'd be concerned about whether the dividend is sustainable in a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's not ideal to see U.S. Physical Therapy's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.1% a year over the previous five years.

U.S. Physical Therapy also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend at approximately 16% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. U.S. Physical Therapy is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

The Bottom Line

Is U.S. Physical Therapy an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's not a great combination to see a company with earnings in decline and paying out 98% of its profits, which could imply the dividend may be at risk of being cut in the future. However, the cash payout ratio was much lower - good news from a dividend perspective - which makes us wonder why there is such a mis-match between income and cashflow. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Although, if you're still interested in U.S. Physical Therapy and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for U.S. Physical Therapy you should be aware of.

