We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Vector Capital investors that purchase the stock on or after the 18th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.015 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.025 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Vector Capital stock has a trailing yield of around 6.6% on the current share price of £0.385. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Vector Capital can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Vector Capital paid out more than half (50%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's not ideal to see Vector Capital's earnings per share have been shrinking at 3.2% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last two years, Vector Capital has lifted its dividend by approximately 33% a year on average. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Vector Capital for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Vector Capital. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Vector Capital (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

