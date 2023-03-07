U.S. markets close in 1 hour 11 minutes

Wound Care Biologics Global Market 2022: Sector to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.27%

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Care Biologics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global wound care biologics market size reached US$ 1.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.27% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

  • Smith & Nephew

  • Molnlycke Health Care

  • Integra lifesciences

  • Osiris Therapeutics

  • Avita Medical

  • ConvaTec Group

  • Cytori Therapeutics

  • Mylan

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Leap Therapeutics

  • Nuo Therapeutics

  • Mallinckrodt

  • Wright Medical

  • Mimedx Group

  • Solsys Medical

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Wound care biologics refer to drugs extracted or semi-synthesized from natural sources which are used for controlling and healing infections. Wound healing is a complex process involving inflammation, accumulation of fibrous tissue, deposition of collagen, formation of epithelial cell layers and other disruptions. Biologic wound healing treatments possess the ability to restore the natural repair mechanism through active biological agents.

For instance, plant-derived active biomolecules with antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory or antioxidant properties have proven efficacious in advancing the wound-healing process. Some of the recent technological advancements made in the field of wound healing include skin substitutes, bio-membranes, scaffolds, hydroconductive dressings and biologics.

Chronic skin wounds can be caused due to burns, skin cancers, infections, trauma or an underlying medical condition such as diabetes. With the growing prevalence of these ailments along with the expanding geriatric population, there has been a rise in the demand for treatments that can accelerate wound healing and facilitate a speedy recovery. Along with this, several initiatives have been undertaken by governments across the globe to create awareness about the benefits of wound care biologics among patients.

Apart from this, manufacturers are also developing next-generation, cost-effective and high-quality biologics to make them more accessible. Moreover, many research and healthcare centers are entering into partnerships to modernize wound care treatments and develop innovative drugs for healing wounds.

For example, researchers are focusing on integrating antimicrobial compounds into the wound dressing itself. These materials combine traditional wound dressings such as hydrogels or foams with antimicrobial compounds such as betaine, silver, chitin, or polyhexamethylene biguanide.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global wound care biologics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global wound care biologics industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wound care biologics industry?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the wound type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global wound care biologics industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global wound care biologics industry?

  • What is the structure of the global wound care biologics industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global wound care biologics industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Wound Care Biologics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product
5.5 Market Breakup by Wound Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by End-User
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Biologic Skin Substitutes
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.1.2.1 Human Donor Tissue-Derived Products
6.1.2.2 Acellular Animal-Derived Products
6.1.2.3 Biosynthetic Products
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Topical Agents
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Wound Type
7.1 Ulcers
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
7.1.2.1 Diabetic Foot Ulcers
7.1.2.2 Venous Ulcers
7.1.2.3 Pressure Ulcers
7.1.2.4 Others
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Surgical and Traumatic Wounds
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Burns
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Acute Wound
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Chronic Wound
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Surgical Wound
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Hospitals
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 ASCs
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Burn Centres and Wound Clinics
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d0d33s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wound-care-biologics-global-market-2022-sector-to-reach-2-9-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-8-27-301764565.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

