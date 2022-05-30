Wound Care Biologics Market size worth $ 3.2 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 9.12% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Wound care biologics are one of the prime popular treatments for burns since they allow for a quick recovery with few or no problems and act as the major key growth driver of the Wound Care Biologics Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Wound Care Biologics Market" By Product (Topical Agents, Biological Skin Substitutes), By Wound Type (Burns, Venous Ulcers), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, Wound Care Biologics Market size was valued at USD 1.6 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.2 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.12% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Wound Care Biologics Market Overview

Every stage of wound management is covered under wound care. This includes determining the type of wound, taking into account elements that affect wound healing, and applying the appropriate wound management therapy. The treatment center can decide the best treatment alternatives once the wound has been assessed and all criteria have been reviewed. Burn injuries have become much more common, especially in emerging and underdeveloped countries, which will have a positive impact on Wound Care Biologics Market.

Burns not only have a substantial impact, but they also have a negative influence on the victim's skin. Burns are defined depending on the severity of the injury and there are several treatment options. Therefore, wound care biologics are one of the prime popular treatments for burns since they allow for a quick recovery with few or no problems and act as the major key growth driver of the market. Furthermore, wound dressings can be used to limit tissue inflammation, prevent microbial overgrowth, prevent tissue infections, and control wound site exudate. However, government regulations related to the safety and efficacy of the dressings diminish the growth of the Wound Care Biologics Market.

Key Developments

In February 2020, Integra LifeSciences announced the launch of Amnio Excel Plus Placental Allograft Membrane. Therefore, it is their latest wound care offering to support soft tissue repair.

In In January 2020, Convatec announced the launch of ConvaMax, which helps in managing highly exuding wounds, including leg ulcers, surgical wounds, and diabetic foot ulcers.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Wright Medical, Smith & Nephew, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Organogenesis, Convatec, Lavior Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Solsys Medical, MiMedx Group, and Vericel Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Wound Care Biologics Market On the basis of Product, Wound Type, and Geography.

Wound Care Biologics Market, By Product

Wound Care Biologics Market, By Wound Type

Wound Care Biologics Market, by Geography

