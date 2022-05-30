U.S. markets closed

Wound Care Biologics Market size worth $ 3.2 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 9.12% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

Wound care biologics are one of the prime popular treatments for burns since they allow for a quick recovery with few or no problems and act as the major key growth driver of the Wound Care Biologics Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Wound Care Biologics Market" By Product (Topical Agents, Biological Skin Substitutes), By Wound Type (Burns, Venous Ulcers), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, Wound Care Biologics Market size was valued at USD 1.6 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.2 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.12% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=28608

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wound Care Biologics Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Wound Care Biologics Market Overview

Every stage of wound management is covered under wound care. This includes determining the type of wound, taking into account elements that affect wound healing, and applying the appropriate wound management therapy. The treatment center can decide the best treatment alternatives once the wound has been assessed and all criteria have been reviewed. Burn injuries have become much more common, especially in emerging and underdeveloped countries, which will have a positive impact on Wound Care Biologics Market.

Burns not only have a substantial impact, but they also have a negative influence on the victim's skin. Burns are defined depending on the severity of the injury and there are several treatment options. Therefore, wound care biologics are one of the prime popular treatments for burns since they allow for a quick recovery with few or no problems and act as the major key growth driver of the market. Furthermore, wound dressings can be used to limit tissue inflammation, prevent microbial overgrowth, prevent tissue infections, and control wound site exudate. However, government regulations related to the safety and efficacy of the dressings diminish the growth of the Wound Care Biologics Market.

Key Developments

  • In February 2020, Integra LifeSciences announced the launch of Amnio Excel Plus Placental Allograft Membrane. Therefore, it is their latest wound care offering to support soft tissue repair.

  • In In January 2020, Convatec announced the launch of ConvaMax, which helps in managing highly exuding wounds, including leg ulcers, surgical wounds, and diabetic foot ulcers.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Wright Medical, Smith & Nephew, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Organogenesis, Convatec, Lavior Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Solsys Medical, MiMedx Group, and Vericel Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Wound Care Biologics Market On the basis of Product, Wound Type, and Geography.

  • Wound Care Biologics Market, By Product

  • Wound Care Biologics Market, By Wound Type

  • Wound Care Biologics Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market By Product (Single-Use NPWT Devices, Conventional NPWT Devices), By Application (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASCs)), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market By Product (Surgical Drainage Systems and Accessories), By Application (General Surgery, Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics), By Type (Passive Drains and Active Drains), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Wound Debridement Market By Product (Gels, Ointments & Creams, Surgical Devices), By Wound (Venous Leg Ulcers, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers), By Method (Autolytic Methods, Enzymatic Methods), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Traditional Wound Management Products Market By Type (Surgical Trauma, Burns), By Application (Hospital, Clinic), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 9 Healthcare Virtual Assistants improving communications across world

Visualize Wound Care Biologics Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com   
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wound-care-biologics-market-size-worth--3-2-billion-globally-by-2028-at-9-12-cagr-verified-market-research-301557308.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

