Wound Care Dressing Market to hit USD 14.6 Billion Globally at 4.8% CAGR By 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wound Care Dressing Market is expected to reach USD 14.6 Billion at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

A dressing is put on a wound to aid in healing and prevent complications or infections. It can be administered by a medical expert, a patient, or both. and Depending on the sort, severity, and location of the wound, dresses serve a variety of purposes. Dressings offer other advantages in addition to their primary function of reducing the risk of infection. Dressings are intended to come into direct contact with the wound, unlike a bandage that maintains the dressing in place. Following an examination of the wound by a physician or other medical professional, the appropriate steps to promote healing and avoid infection will be taken. The many types of dressings that are offered will also depend on the location and size of the lesion. Increases in traffic accidents, surgical, chronic, and traumatic wounds, the number of elderly women having cesarean sections, burn injuries, and technological advancements in wound dressings are the main causes of the market expansion. The market is growing as a result of an increase in the number of dressing type developments. Foams, hydrocolloids, hydrofibers, films, alginates, collagen, hydrogels, wound contact layers, superabsorbents, and other advanced dressings are newer alternatives to standard materials for Wound Care Dressing Market Dressing Markets (such honey, charcoal, and gelling fibre dressings). With such ground-breaking advancements, the industry should have plenty of room to grow.

North America Captures the Largest Market Share

APAC (Asia Pacific) is expected to experience significant growth in the Wound Care Dressing Market over the upcoming years due to reasons such as the expected rise in surgical rates, the prevalence of geriatric and diabetic patients, and technological advancements in medical supplies. However, due to their robust economies, Europe will continue to dominate the share market for Wound Care Dressing Market and dressing.

Recent Development: -

In order to expand its portfolio in advanced and surgical Wound Care Dressing Market, 3M went ahead and acquired Acelity Inc. Regarding cutting-edge Wound Care Dressing Market technology and its healing product manufacturer, Acelity Inc. is a well-known company. The 3M acquisition will help them direct the flow of knowledge and technology toward developing better surgical care products and solutions globally.

Norcross, GA. June 23, 2019 – Mӧlnlycke® will celebrate the game-changing invention of Safetac® technology while focusing on continued innovations in Wound Care Dressing Market at WOCNext 2019 being held June 23-26 in Nashville, TN.

Wound Care Dressing Market- Competitive Landscape

Due to the presence of prominent oncology market rivals and their broad product selection of oncology pharmaceuticals, the competitive landscape in the lymphoma treatment market exhibits rather intense competition. Numerous significant industry players include 3M Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc., Southwest Technologies Inc, Ferris Manufacturing Corp, B.Braun Melsungen AG, ConvaTec Inc, Derma Sciences Inc, Urgo Medical, BSN medical GmbH, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Coloplast A/S, Molnlycke Health Care, ChitoTech Inc





Report Attribute Details The revenue forecast in 2029 USD 14.6 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2029 The base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022 - 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Brazil Key companies profiled 3M Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc., Southwest Technologies Inc, Ferris Manufacturing Corp, B.Braun Melsungen AG, ConvaTec Inc, Derma Sciences Inc, Urgo Medical, BSN medical GmbH, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Coloplast A/S, Molnlycke Health Care, ChitoTech Inc

Trends Influencing The Growth Of The Wound Care Dressing Market:

In order to prevent surgical site infections, Wound Care Dressing Market products are used more regularly. The majority of surgical wounds created during cancer surgery are large and deep, creating exudates that must be treated regularly. A rise in incidences including auto accidents, burn injuries, and trauma events is likely to lead to growth in the Wound Care Dressing Market industry. Over 40 000 burn injuries in the US required hospitalization in 2008, accounting for about 410 000 burn injuries overall. A million or so Indians suffer from mild to severe burns each year. The second-leading cause of death worldwide, cancer resulted in 8.8 million deaths in 2022. About one-sixth of all fatalities globally are caused by cancer. More than 70% of deaths in low- and middle-income countries are caused by cancer. The frequency of chronic illnesses has increased, which has led to an increase in procedures. As a result, an increase in cancer incidence is probably what will drive the growth of the Wound Care Dressing Market industry.

Key Market Segments: Wound Care Dressing Market

Global Wound Care Dressing Market: By Type

Advanced Wound Dressings

Traditional Wound Dressings





Global Wound Care Dressing Market: By Application

Surgical Wounds

Ulcers

Burns

