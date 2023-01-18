U.S. markets open in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,016.50
    +7.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,047.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,648.75
    +24.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.30
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.99
    +0.81 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.00
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    +0.23 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.36
    -0.13 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1780
    +1.9700 (+1.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,296.01
    +165.38 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.36
    +3.51 (+0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Wound Care Market is expected to grow from USD 19.3 billion in 2021 to USD 34.42 billion by 2029, Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2029

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED
·7 min read
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

Wound Care Market size was valued at USD 19.3 Bn. in 2021 and the total Wound Care revenue is expected to grow by 7.5% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 34.42 Bn.

Pune, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Maximize Market research, a global business research and consultancy firm, the total global market for “Wound Care Market” was USD 19.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 % over the forecast period to reach USD 34.42 Billion by 2029.

Wound Care Market Scope and Research Methodology:

The Wound Care market is segmented based on Product, Type, End User, and Region. The growth of various segments helps our clients in acquiring knowledge of the many growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and develop different strategies to help identify core application areas and the gap in the target market. The Wound Care report provides an in-depth analysis of the market and contains meaningful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market statistics. It also includes estimates based on an appropriate set of assumptions and methodologies.

The bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the Wound Care market size. Major Key Players in the Wound Care market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues are determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research included a review of annual and financial reports of leading manufacturers, while primary research included interviews with important opinion leaders and industry experts such as skilled front-line personnel, entrepreneurs, and marketing professionals. Some of the leading key players in the global Wound Care market are Smith 7 Nephew plc (UK), Coloplast A/S (US), and Medtronics plc (US.). These companies are continuously strategizing on mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, joint ventures, and partnerships for the growth of their market shares.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/15340

Global Wound Care Market Overview

Wound care is a medical specialty that focuses on the treatment of non-healing wounds. Wound treatment and management are important stages in preventing catastrophic consequences. Oxygenation, infection, age and sex hormones, stress, diabetes, obesity, medicines, alcoholism, smoking, and an unhealthy diet are all factors contributing to non-healing wounds. The demand for wound care and wound healing products is increasing because of the rising number of surgical cases, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe.

Global Wound Care Market Dynamics

Wound care products such as wound healing therapies assist in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, which are prevalent in diabetes patients. According to ScienceDirect, diabetic foot ulcers may affect more than 25% of the diabetic population and result in foot amputation in 20% of patients. Wound care products such as hydrocolloid dressings assist in moisture retention and allow for faster wound healing both internally and externally. Furthermore, these products help in the absorption of necrotic tissues, which is beneficial in cases of surgical site infections. As a result, healthcare professionals prefer to use wound care products, which is expected to drive market growth throughout the forecast period.

The growing number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) is likely to boost the wound care market. ASCs provide a wide range of treatments, such as surgical care, diagnostics, and preventative care. Ambulatory surgical centers also perform pain treatment, urology, orthopedics, restorative, reconstructive, or alternative plastic procedures, and Gastro-Intestinal (GI) related surgeries. Furthermore, as the number of ASCs increases, they can provide more cost-effective services. As a result of the growing number of ASCs, the market is likely to grow throughout the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/15340

Global Wound Care Market Regional Insights

The APAC region is expected to develop considerably throughout the forecast period for the Wound Care industry. Changing lifestyles are increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases in this region, which is driving regional growth throughout the forecast period. China is likely to lead the Asia Pacific wound care market. The rapidly growing diabetes population is likely to drive up demand for wound treatment in the region. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the country will have the most diabetes patients in the world in 2021, with around 116 million active cases. Because of the presence of key companies such as BSN Medical in the country, the Wound Care market in India is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Market Size in 2021

USD 19.3 billion

Market Size in 2029

USD 34.42 billion

CAGR

7.5 % (2022-2029)

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Number of Pages

213

No. of Tables

110

No. of Charts and Figures

112

Segment Covered

Product, Type, End User, and Region.

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Report Coverage

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Global Wound Care Market Segmentation

By Product:

  • Advanced wound management products

  • Surgical wound care products

  • Traditional/Basic wound care products

By Type:

  • Chronic

  • Acute

By End User:

  • Hospital

  • Long term care

  • Home healthcare

Download Free Sample Report at:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/15340

Global Wound Care Market Key Competitors:

  • ConvaTec Healthcare B S.a.r.l. (UK)

  • Smith 7 Nephew plc (UK)

  • Coloplast A/S (US)

  • Medtronics plc (US)

  • Acelity L.P Inc. (US)

  • 3M Company (US)

  • Alliqua BioMedical (US)

  • Fidia pharama USA Inc.(US)

  • Wound Care Technologies (US)

  • Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (US)

  • Baxter International Inc.(US)

  • Organogenesis Inc. (US)

  • DeRoyal Industries (US)

  • IonMed (US)

  • Ethicon (US)

  • Hill-Rom Holdings (US)

  • Leap Therapeutics Inc.(US)

  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (US)

  • Derma Science (South Africa)

  • Vivostat ( Slovenia)

  • Molnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)

  • Paul Hartmann AG (Germany)

  • BSN Medical GmbH (Germany)

  • Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd (India)

Key questions answered in the Global Wound Care Market are:

  • What is the growth rate of the Global Wound Care Market during the forecast period?

  • What is the nature of competition in the Global Wound Care industry in developed economies and developing economies?

  • Which are the top five key market leaders in the Wound Care Market?

  • What will be the future innovation in the Wound Care market in the upcoming six years?

  • Which Type and End-Use Industry will lead the largest share of the Market?

  • What are the growth drivers, restraints, and challenges of the Wound Care industry?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Wound Care Market for the base year and forecast period?

Purchase Report:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/?method=PayPal&reportId=15340&type=Single%20User

Key Offerings:

  • Market Share, market size, its growth rates & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

  • Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Type, End User, and Region.

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key players and Other Prominent Vendors

Maximize Market Research is leading research firm, has also published the following reports:

Advanced Wound Care MarketThe market size is expected to reach USD 14.76 Bn. by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.81 % during the forecast period. An increase in the aging population and the increasing number of diabetic patients are some major factors driving the Advanced Wound Care market’s growth.

Wound Debridement Market - The was valued at USD 4.33 Bn. in 2021 and the total Wound Debridement revenue is expected to grow at 3.7 % during the forecast period. The rise in the aging population around the globe further drives the growth of the wound debridement market during the forecast period.

Healthcare Fabrics Market - The market size was at USD 18.2 billion in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 7 % of CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for high-quality wound dressing materials, combined with growing consumer awareness is driving the Healthcare Fabrics Market during the forecast period.

Surgical Wound Closure Device Market - The market is expected to reach USD 30.22 Bn. by 2029. The market is primarily being pushed by the increase in surgical procedures being carried out globally during the forecast period.

Tattoo Removal Market - The tattoo removal market size was valued at USD 3702.4 Mn. in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 13.8 % during the forecast period. A growing number of tattoo consumers along with tattoo regrets people across the globe is expected to provide a huge opportunity for market growth during the forecast period.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact us for a more detailed view at: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

CONTACT: Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656


Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • Microsoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go Deeper

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to cut jobs in a number of engineering divisions on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, joining the ranks of technology giants that are scaling back as the industry prepares for a prolonged slump in demand.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsApple Delays A

  • Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions - reports

    The expected layoffs would be the latest in the U.S. technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook. Microsoft's move could indicate that the tech sector may continue to shed jobs. "From a big picture perspective, another pending round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests the environment is not improving, and likely continues to worsen," Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn't Mince Words After Goldman Sachs Earnings

    The bank's profit plunged 66% in the fourth quarter, with high expenses and weak investment banking revenue.

  • Goldman Sachs’ Bull Case Sees S&P 500 Rebounding 12% in 2023 — Here Are 3 Stocks to Bet on It

    After 2022’s inflation-driven market meltdown, 2023’s bogey number 1 appears to be the fear of a global recession. However, Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, CIO of Goldman Sachs’ wealth-management segment, does not necessarily think this is a particularly bad omen for the stock market. “We’re not arguing that today’s valuations fully discount a recession, but considering last year’s equity drawdown, we do think a significant part of any valuation reset has already occurred,” Mossavar-Rahmani opined. In

  • Why Tesla Soared and Chinese EV Makers Dropped Tuesday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ruffled some investors' feathers in recent weeks, as it has slashed prices of its electric vehicle (EV) offerings, first in China and then in Europe and the U.S. Ramifications from those moves continue to drive momentum in the stock. Today that momentum is to the upside, with Tesla stock jumping almost 7% at its morning high. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Tesla shares were still trading up by 4.6%.

  • Why Medical Properties Trounced the Market Today

    Thanks to the moves of a pair of analysts, investors have taken more notice of the high-yielding REIT.

  • FXI and Alibaba Show the Chinese Recovery Has Reached an Inflection Point

    Today I am reading about an American investor supposedly taking a big stake in BABA. Bottom line strategy: BABA is just slightly over 10% of the FXI but the charts and indicators of the FXI are suggesting weakness ahead.

  • Stocks moving after hours: United, Interactive Brokers, Moderna

    Stocks moving after hours on Jan. 17, 2023: United Airlines, Interactive Brokers, Moderna

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Was Up 4.3% Today

    The major indexes were mixed on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 was down 8 points (0.2%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 392 points (1.1%), while the Nasdaq Composite was down 16 points (0.14%). It is fourth-quarter earnings season, and the market took a bit of a hit today as some of the big bellwether banks reported Tuesday, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs had its worst earnings miss in a decade, as it got hit hard by the slowdown in the investment banking business.

  • US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.

  • Why Canaan Stock Blasted 5% Higher Today

    Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), one of the small universe of companies that sprang up to mine Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), is a direct beneficiary of that cryptocurrency's rise over the past few days. On Monday, thanks to the general sustained bullishness on Bitcoin and other top coins, Canaan's stock closed just over 5% higher.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • 'Act of God': The price of eggs is soaring due to an 'unprecedented' crisis, trade strategist says — here's 2 surging food stocks to help buck the slumping market

    Don’t just consume food, invest in it.

  • FTX finds $5.5 billion in liquid assets, still faces 'substantial shortfall'

    Collapsed crypto exchange FTX, which is currently in bankruptcy, says it has identified $5.5 billion of liquid assets but based on current estimates both the international and U.S. based exchange still have a "substantial shortfall" relative to what customers are owed.

  • Altria (MO) Troubled by High Costs, Soft Smokeable Volumes

    Altria Group (MO) has been troubled by cost woes and soft volumes in the Smokeable Products segment.

  • Wall Street’s ‘fear gauge’ flashes warning that stocks might be headed off a cliff

    Wall Street's fear gauge falls to its lowest level in months, and Wall Street strategists worry it could be a warning that the latest stock-market rally is coming to an end.