Wound Drainage Devices Market Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030, According to Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wound Drainage Devices Market Is Expected To Reach A CAGR Of 4.3% During The Forecast Period 2022-2030. Surgical wounds are drained of blood, pus, and other bodily secretions using wound drainage devices. Adopting these devices reduces infection risk and promotes healthy healing. Patients enduring surgery typically utilize drainage systems to prevent wound fluid accumulation.

A wound drainage device is a perforated tube that allows fluid to escape from an incision. These devices vary based on the surgical site and procedure. If the wound does not discharge properly, fluid accumulates and becomes a breeding ground for microorganisms. This has led to an increase in wound drainage device demand.

In an increasing number of surgical procedures, such as hand and microsurgery, gynecology, orthopedics, plastic surgery, and general surgery, wound drainage devices are being utilized. During the wound healing process, medical professionals examine the color, clarity, odor, and thickness of the wound drainage tube to determine the need for wound care intervention. In addition, all forms of wound drains are constantly monitored for signs of infection or other health issues.

Wound Drainage Devices Market Recent Developments:

In January 2022, Mölnlycke, a global medical solutions company, announced the release of a new Flex technology designed to improve the performance of wound drainage devices. This new technology is intended to reduce the risk of blockage and improve patient comfort during the postoperative period.

In November 2021, Cardinal Health, a leading provider of medical products and services, announced the acquisition of Zepf Medical Instruments GmbH, a German-based manufacturer of surgical instruments, including wound drainage devices. The acquisition is expected to expand Cardinal Health's product portfolio and strengthen its position in the global wound drainage market.

In July 2021, Acelity, a global wound care and regenerative medicine company, announced the launch of its new V.A.C. The VERAFLO CLEANSE CHOICE treatment system is designed to help healthcare professionals manage complex wounds. The system includes a wound drainage device that uses negative pressure wound therapy to remove excess fluid and promote healing.

In May 2021, B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, announced the release of the new PleurEvac Chest Drainage System designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce the risk of complications after chest surgery. The system includes a wound drainage device that allows precise monitoring of fluid levels and can be used in both hospital and outpatient settings.

Wound Drainage Devices Market Dynamics:

The increasing geriatric population and the rise in surgical procedures are fueling the demand for wound drainage devices. Increasing awareness programs regarding human health and medical procedures are likely to impact the growth of the market for wound drainage devices.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is a key growth driver for the wound drainage devices market. Numerous cancer-related operations have resulted from the widespread increase in smoking and alcohol consumption. These procedures increase the demand for wound drainage devices that effectively remove fluid from surgical sites.

Increasing government initiatives and investments in the development of the healthcare sector in emerging economies, as well as the growing prevalence of medical tourism, are anticipated to have a positive effect on the wound drainage devices market. Adopting a drainage system tailored to particular conditions generates lucrative opportunities for wound drainage device manufacturers.

Regional Outlook:

North America has dominated the market in terms of revenue due to the region's high prevalence of chronic wound patients. In addition to the growing geriatric population and rising healthcare expenditures, other factors are expected to bolster the growth prospects of this market over the forecast period. During the forecast period, Latin America is anticipated to become one of the most lucrative markets for wound drainage devices. The main factors driving the growth prospects of this market over the forecast period are the increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare spending, and growing awareness of chronic wounds.

Due to the high prevalence of chronic lesions in Europe and the rising number of surgical procedures performed each year, hospitals and clinics in countries such as Germany and France will continue to utilize these products.

The Asia-Pacific region is driven by fast-growing economies such as India and China, which have increased economic activity in recent years, resulting in increased investment, which has led to widespread adoption of advanced medical equipment such as wound drainage systems, among other procedures and treatments.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 4.3% from 2023 to 2030 By Type Passive Drains

Active Drains

Other By Applications Hospitals

Clinics

Others By Companies BD, Medtronic, Stryker, Cook, B. Braun Melsungen, Ethicon, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Wound Drainage Devices Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

BD, Medtronic, Stryker, Cook, B. Braun Melsungen, Ethicon, and Others.

By Type:

Passive Drains

Active Drains

Other

By Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

