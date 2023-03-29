U.S. markets open in 8 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,019.50
    +18.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,708.00
    +120.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,779.75
    +47.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,776.40
    +11.60 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.64
    +0.44 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.10
    -4.40 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0844
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    -3.5640 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.97
    -20.60 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6310
    +0.7560 (+0.58%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,555.76
    +613.89 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    604.81
    +362.13 (+149.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,707.28
    +189.03 (+0.69%)
     

Wound Drainage Devices Market Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030, According to Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·7 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America has been dominating the market, the Asia-Pacific region is driven by fast-growing economies such as India and China that have boosted economic activity in recent years

Farmington, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wound Drainage Devices Market Is Expected To Reach A CAGR Of 4.3% During The Forecast Period 2022-2030. Surgical wounds are drained of blood, pus, and other bodily secretions using wound drainage devices. Adopting these devices reduces infection risk and promotes healthy healing. Patients enduring surgery typically utilize drainage systems to prevent wound fluid accumulation.
A wound drainage device is a perforated tube that allows fluid to escape from an incision. These devices vary based on the surgical site and procedure. If the wound does not discharge properly, fluid accumulates and becomes a breeding ground for microorganisms. This has led to an increase in wound drainage device demand.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Wound Drainage Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

In an increasing number of surgical procedures, such as hand and microsurgery, gynecology, orthopedics, plastic surgery, and general surgery, wound drainage devices are being utilized. During the wound healing process, medical professionals examine the color, clarity, odor, and thickness of the wound drainage tube to determine the need for wound care intervention. In addition, all forms of wound drains are constantly monitored for signs of infection or other health issues.

Wound Drainage Devices Market Recent Developments:

  • In January 2022, Mölnlycke, a global medical solutions company, announced the release of a new Flex technology designed to improve the performance of wound drainage devices. This new technology is intended to reduce the risk of blockage and improve patient comfort during the postoperative period.

  • In November 2021, Cardinal Health, a leading provider of medical products and services, announced the acquisition of Zepf Medical Instruments GmbH, a German-based manufacturer of surgical instruments, including wound drainage devices. The acquisition is expected to expand Cardinal Health's product portfolio and strengthen its position in the global wound drainage market.

  • In July 2021, Acelity, a global wound care and regenerative medicine company, announced the launch of its new V.A.C. The VERAFLO CLEANSE CHOICE treatment system is designed to help healthcare professionals manage complex wounds. The system includes a wound drainage device that uses negative pressure wound therapy to remove excess fluid and promote healing.

  • In May 2021, B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, announced the release of the new PleurEvac Chest Drainage System designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce the risk of complications after chest surgery. The system includes a wound drainage device that allows precise monitoring of fluid levels and can be used in both hospital and outpatient settings.

Wound Drainage Devices Market Dynamics:

The increasing geriatric population and the rise in surgical procedures are fueling the demand for wound drainage devices. Increasing awareness programs regarding human health and medical procedures are likely to impact the growth of the market for wound drainage devices.
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is a key growth driver for the wound drainage devices market. Numerous cancer-related operations have resulted from the widespread increase in smoking and alcohol consumption. These procedures increase the demand for wound drainage devices that effectively remove fluid from surgical sites.
Increasing government initiatives and investments in the development of the healthcare sector in emerging economies, as well as the growing prevalence of medical tourism, are anticipated to have a positive effect on the wound drainage devices market. Adopting a drainage system tailored to particular conditions generates lucrative opportunities for wound drainage device manufacturers.

Regional Outlook:

North America has dominated the market in terms of revenue due to the region's high prevalence of chronic wound patients. In addition to the growing geriatric population and rising healthcare expenditures, other factors are expected to bolster the growth prospects of this market over the forecast period. During the forecast period, Latin America is anticipated to become one of the most lucrative markets for wound drainage devices. The main factors driving the growth prospects of this market over the forecast period are the increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare spending, and growing awareness of chronic wounds.
Due to the high prevalence of chronic lesions in Europe and the rising number of surgical procedures performed each year, hospitals and clinics in countries such as Germany and France will continue to utilize these products.
The Asia-Pacific region is driven by fast-growing economies such as India and China, which have increased economic activity in recent years, resulting in increased investment, which has led to widespread adoption of advanced medical equipment such as wound drainage systems, among other procedures and treatments.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/8533/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

4.3% from 2023 to 2030

By Type

  • Passive Drains

  • Active Drains

  • Other

By Applications

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Others

By Companies

BD, Medtronic, Stryker, Cook, B. Braun Melsungen, Ethicon, and Others

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2021

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Wound Drainage Devices Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
BD, Medtronic, Stryker, Cook, B. Braun Melsungen, Ethicon, and Others.

By Type:

  • Passive Drains

  • Active Drains

  • Other

By Application:

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Pantyhose and Tights Market - The global Pantyhose and Tights Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2030. During the period for which the projections are made, North America is expected to be the biggest market in terms of both value and size. In North America, it is expected that the United States will play an important role in creating jobs that will allow a large number of women to join the workforce and make hosiery items like pantyhose and tights.

  • Pen Needles Market - The Global Pen Needles Market size was valued at USD 2.7 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2023 to 2030. In 2021, Europe had about 39% of the world's market revenue. This was because the target disease was becoming more common in Europe. The large market share is because there are a lot of patients and the prices of the products are high. 

  • Physiotherapy Equipments Market - The global Physiotherapy Equipment market size was valued at USD 19.1 Billion in 2022. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 6.69% from 2023 to 2030. North America had a 38.5% share of the global market. This was because there were more accidents and mishaps, more people got osteoporosis, and the population was getting older. The market is also growing because there are more hospitals and people who provide care at home for people who are getting better.

  • Plate Fin Heat Exchanger Market - The Global Plate Fin Heat Exchanger Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 16.7% During The Forecast Period 2023-2030. North America would have the largest share of the market. In North America, there are a lot of top-notch companies that make airplanes. Plate-fin heat exchangers are used a lot in these types of planes. As explained in the market dynamics, the number of planes made goes up when the demand for them goes up.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


Recommended Stories

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Viking Rockets 69% After Dropping This Scorcher In The Obesity Treatment Battle

    Viking said Tuesday recipients of its potential obesity treatment lost up to 18 pounds, and VKTX stock launched to a five-year high.

  • Short Sellers Are Betting Serious Money 11 Stocks Will Crash Soon

    Short sellers are getting bold again. And they've picked their favorite stock market targets to crash.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Micron Sales Plunge 53%. It Is Cutting More Staff. Better Days Lie Ahead.

    Micron is seeing pressure on its business from high customer inventory and weak PC demand. But things improve from here.

  • A famous market watcher who called the subprime mortgage crisis is warning that stocks are about to crash: ‘It’s the highest probability since COVID’

    Larry McDonald developed a framework for analyzing stock market risk after his experience during the subprime mortgage crisis, and he says all his indicators are flashing warning signs.

  • Dividend Stocks Are Key in a Volatile Market; Here's 10 From Morningstar

    Morningstar has put together a list of top dividend stocks held by its 'ultimate stock pickers.'

  • Mohamed El-Erian Calls Out ‘Trilemma’ of Problems Facing the Market; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The markets have been pounded lately by a series of economic shocks, most recently the bank crisis sparked earlier this month by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. That spread quick fears of contagion, as the crypto-heavy Signature and Silvergate banks also failed – and then the international heavyweight Credit Suisse showed signs of cracking. Economist Mohamed El-Erian warns that we are facing multiple problems simultaneously, and the outlook is grim. “It’s not just a dilemma of inflation vers

  • ‘The End of the Bear Market May Be in Sight,’ Says Morgan Stanley. Here Are 3 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes for Long-Term Growth

    This year started with a strong rally in the markets, but the past month has seen the positive sentiments start to sputter. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank started fears of a contagion and consequent bank runs, which were only partially offset by Federal regulatory actions. But there’s a growing consensus that it was the Federal actions that set the conditions for the bank crisis, when the central bank raised interest rates to fight inflation. Now, investors are trying to cope with the fallou

  • Google, Meta, Salesforce, and more get tough on employee evaluations. Here’s how they’re overhauling performance reviews

    Google, Amazon, and Salesforce are among the employers toughening performance reviews to weed out underperformers.

  • BlackRock, Fidelity Lose Out in $1 Trillion China Pension Market

    (Bloomberg) -- In the battle for the biggest prize in China’s trillion-dollar pension market, BlackRock Inc. and other global firms have little chance of attracting clients like Judy Deng.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsOn New Year’s E

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock? Let's Check the Chart First

    Nvidia stock is working on its third straight daily decline on Tuesday, which has it lower for the week. Earlier this month, I called Nvidia "One of the Best Stocks to Own Right Now" in the midst of the stock rallying almost 24% amid a nine-day win streak. Simply an observation, Nvidia's perception of being one of the best stocks of 2023 is backed up by data.

  • Medical Properties Trust REIT Loses More Than 50% Of Its Value In 9 Months

    A major real estate investment trust (REIT) has lost more than half its value since its early August 2022 highs. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) this week is making new 52-week lows as the months-long downward slide shows no sign of stopping. The REIT is suffering, along with many others in the sector, from investors dumping shares as the banking crisis remains front-page news and the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates. Lower expectations for a pivot – where rates begin to go

  • Altria’s CEO Explains Why the Dividend Is Big and Getting Bigger

    The maker of Marlboro cigarettes is spending big on smoke-free products, but is committed to its payout.

  • Micron Sales Forecast Spurs Hope That Worst of Slump Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of memory chips, gave a better forecast for the current quarter than some analysts had feared, sparking hope that the worst of a brutal industry slump may be over. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Show

  • Top Dividend Stock: Western Midstream's Already Sizzling 7.9% Yield Set To Jump

    Oil and gas pipeline operators populate many top dividend stock lists due to fee-based contracts and steady cashflows that support high yields. Western Midstream is a top performer in this group, sporting a sizzling 7.9% yield that's set to go even higher next quarter. Western Midstream stores, processes and transports natural gas and crude oil, with operations in Northeast Colorado and Southeast Wyoming's DJ basin and West Texas' Delaware basins.

  • AMC Entertainment shares jump on report Amazon exploring a deal

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has dispatched his investment advisers and top entertainment chiefs to explore acquisition plans for AMC, entertainment industry news website The Intersect reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions. AMC and Amazon declined to comment on the report.

  • Elon Musk Warns a New Financial Crisis Is Knocking at the Door

    Commercial real estate debt and mortgages are a 'serious' threat to the economy, warns the serial entrepreneur and billionaire.