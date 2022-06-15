Wound Dressing Market Size (2022-2028) Deep Dive Analysis of 18+ Countries across 5 Key Regions, Company Profiles and Industry Landscape | The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

Strategic Insights – Wound Dressing Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD Value in 2021 Market Size USD Value by 2028 Growth rate Compound Annual Growth Rate During (2022-2028) Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 No. of Tables Yes No. of Charts & Figures Yes Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Application, End User, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Rising Trauma Cases to Drive Demand for Wound Dressing Market:

The increasing number of traumas around the world is expected to drive the wound dressing market. For example, according to the NCBI, burn rates increased in 2017 in countries such as Bulgaria, Finland, the Netherlands, China, Australia and the United Kingdom. According to WHO, an estimated 22,941 people die each year as a result of road accidents in Thailand, accounting for about 33% of all deaths in Thailand. Collagenase-based enzymatic wound resection products are primarily used to treat such acute wounds. Therefore, in such cases, the demand for wound dressing is expected to increase.

Moreover, according to the State Crimes Record Agency (NCRB), a road accident in India in 2019 injured 442,996 people and killed 181,113. Therefore, wound dressings are in great demand. As the prevalence of chronic, surgical and traumatic wounds increases, so does the market. In addition, the market will benefit from technological development and the introduction of advanced products for wound dressings.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Wound Dressing Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the world and is continuing to shatter several countries. To stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, unprecedented lockdowns were enacted worldwide, leading to a sharp decline in road accidents and therefore the need for wound care products around the world. However, with the development of vaccines, each country has opened its borders. As a result, the market is expected to grow post COVID19. Previously postponed selective surgery is expected to be completed in the post-pandemic period, increasing the use of wound dressings. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the key players operating in the market followed organic and inorganic strategies to maintain their hold in the market. For example, in October 2021, Medline Industries launched the Post-Acute Infection Prevention Program. This was a counseling program focused on prevention after an acute infection. This gave the company a foothold in the population with its products.

Regional Insights: Wound Dressing Market

Wound dressing market is analyzed based on 5 regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. Faster pace of research & development activities and rising number of burn cases in regions has increased the growth of wound dressing. For example, according to WHO, about 1 million people in India suffer severe or moderate burns each year. Moreover, the Indian government's Make in India project encourages domestic production of wound dressing products.

Key Recent Developments: Wound Dressing Market

January 2022. ConvaTec Inc. announced the acquisition of Triad Life Sciences Inc. The acquisition strengthened Convatec’s advanced wound care business in the US and eased ConvaTec’s entry into the attractive wound biologics segment.

February 2020. Integra Life Sciences Holding Corporation, the world's leading medical device company, announced the launch of AmnioExcel Plus Placental Allograft Membrane, the latest wound care product to support soft tissue repair.





The report segments the global wound dressing market as follows:

By Product Type:

Traditional Wound Dressings

Advanced Wound Dressings

By Application:

Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

By End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Australia South Korea Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM







Wound Dressing Market - Company Profiles:

ConvaTec Inc.

Coloplast Corp

3M

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Derma Sciences Inc.

Baxter

Advancis Medical USA LLC

SmithNephewplc













