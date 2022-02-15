Wound Dressings Market to Advance at CAGR of 7.5% during 2021 to 2028, Says TMR

Continuous advancement in wound dressings market leads to reduced healing time and ease of application, propelling revenue growth; traditional wound dressings to witness sizable sales

Prevalence of chronic wound in Asia Pacific to drive vast profitable opportunities during the forecast period; modern wound dressing products improving quality of life

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing incidence of acute wound resulting from accidents, surgeries, and injuries is intensified the need for smart wound dressings, thus expanding the canvas for R&D in biomaterial wound dressing treatment options. Advancements in wound management techniques have sped up healing and have enabled clinicians to repair variety of skin lesions. The global valuation of the wound dressings market is projected to reach US$ 17.7 Bn by 2028.

TMR_Logo_Logo

The prevalence of chronic wounds in general population is enriching the revenue streams. Companies in the wound dressings market are leaning on unveiling affordable products. They have gained substantive revenues from abundant sales of traditional wound care products, mainly from wound closure products and anti-infective dressings.

Smart wound dressings for diabetic populations have spurred R&D in advanced polymer materials. Researchers are keen on utilizing the characteristics of nontoxicity, biocompatibility, and bioadhesiveness for developing next-gen products in the wound dressings market. These materials include foams, hydrocolloids, hydrogels, hydrofiber, alginates, collagen, and films. The demand for advanced products for burn wounds is generating new revenue streams, find the in-depth study on the wound dressings market.

Request Brochure of Wound Dressings Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=453

Key Findings of Wound Dressings Market study

Increasing Need for Managing Chronic Wound Fillips Demand: Clinicians and wound care specialists are keen on meeting the demand for chronic wound care. The prevalence of diabetic chronic wounds underpins abundant profitable opportunities, finds the TMR study on wound dressings market. These chronic wounds have led to incidence of lower extremity amputations and pose substantial burden on public health. The demand for advanced wound dressings for patients with foot, venous and pressure ulcers has increased, bolstering the revenue size over the years. These wound results from burns and decubitis ulcer.

Advancements in Traditional Wound Dressings Find Application in Acute Wound Care: The demand for products for acute wound is boosting the patient's quality of life. Acute wound is debilitating especially to elderly patients, leading to reduced quality of life. There is thus a massive demand for low-cost products for meeting the patients' demand, thereby spurring the uptake of traditional wound dressings. A wide range of polymers are being tested to develop advanced products that are biocompatible and biodegradable, and can accelerate the recovery.

Story continues

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Wound Dressings Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=453

Wound Dressings Market: Key Drivers

Rise in number of elderly and diabetic populations in several developing and developed economies is expected to increase the burden of chronic wound.

High health and economic burden of diabetic foot ulcers in the patient population is propelling advancements in the wound dressings market, finds the TMR study.

The high cost of hospitalization from acute wounds is a key factor that underpins the development of the wound dressings market.

Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=453

Wound Dressings Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held a major share of the global wound dressings market in 2020. Lucrative countries in the region are China, Japan, and India. Rise in incidence of chronic and acute wounds is propelling revenue growth. Increasing incidence of non-fatal burn injuries is also driving the Asia Pacific wound dressings market.

The prevalence of diabetic ulcers in elderly population has bolstered the need for smarter products in the wound dressings market that can prevent ulcers and amputations, and reduce the cost of management.

Wound Dressings Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the wound dressings market include Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Kinetic Concepts, Inc., ConvaTec, Inc., Derma Sciences, Inc., Coloplast A/S, 3M Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson, and Smith & Nephew plc.

Request Sample of Wound Dressings Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=453

Global Wound Dressings Market: Segmentation

Wound Dressings Market, by Type

Traditional Wound Dressings

Advanced Wound Dressings

Wound Dressings Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

C-arms Market: The global C-arms market was valued at US$ 1.8 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2027. High prevalence and increase in incidence of acute and chronic disorders and surge in global geriatric population are the major factors anticipated to drive the global C-arms market from 2019 to 2027.

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market: The global orthopedic biomaterials market was valued at US$ 11.3 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2019 to 2027. Rise in percentage of population requiring orthopedic implants, and increase in incidence rate of injuries related to accidents, sports, and adventure are anticipated to augment the global orthopedic biomaterials market from 2019 to 2027.

Bone Growth Stimulators Market: The global bone growth stimulators market was valued at US$ 1.32 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2027. Bone growth stimulation is a therapy used to aid bone healing process after a fracture or spinal fusion surgery.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/wound-dressing-market.htm

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wound-dressings-market-to-advance-at-cagr-of-7-5-during-2021-to-2028--says-tmr-301481592.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research