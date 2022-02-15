U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.75
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,445.00
    -26.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,274.75
    +21.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,018.80
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.72
    -0.74 (-0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.20
    +10.80 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    +0.0410 (+2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    28.33
    +0.97 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3790
    -0.1710 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,540.43
    +1,581.13 (+3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.74
    +39.53 (+4.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.34
    -191.25 (-0.71%)
     

Wound Dressings Market to Advance at CAGR of 7.5% during 2021 to 2028, Says TMR

·6 min read

Continuous advancement in wound dressings market leads to reduced healing time and ease of application, propelling revenue growth; traditional wound dressings to witness sizable sales

Prevalence of chronic wound in Asia Pacific to drive vast profitable opportunities during the forecast period; modern wound dressing products improving quality of life

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing incidence of acute wound resulting from accidents, surgeries, and injuries is intensified the need for smart wound dressings, thus expanding the canvas for R&D in biomaterial wound dressing treatment options. Advancements in wound management techniques have sped up healing and have enabled clinicians to repair variety of skin lesions. The global valuation of the wound dressings market is projected to reach US$ 17.7 Bn by 2028.

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

The prevalence of chronic wounds in general population is enriching the revenue streams. Companies in the wound dressings market are leaning on unveiling affordable products. They have gained substantive revenues from abundant sales of traditional wound care products, mainly from wound closure products and anti-infective dressings.

Smart wound dressings for diabetic populations have spurred R&D in advanced polymer materials. Researchers are keen on utilizing the characteristics of nontoxicity, biocompatibility, and bioadhesiveness for developing next-gen products in the wound dressings market. These materials include foams, hydrocolloids, hydrogels, hydrofiber, alginates, collagen, and films. The demand for advanced products for burn wounds is generating new revenue streams, find the in-depth study on the wound dressings market.

Request Brochure of Wound Dressings Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=453

Key Findings of Wound Dressings Market study

  • Increasing Need for Managing Chronic Wound Fillips Demand: Clinicians and wound care specialists are keen on meeting the demand for chronic wound care. The prevalence of diabetic chronic wounds underpins abundant profitable opportunities, finds the TMR study on wound dressings market. These chronic wounds have led to incidence of lower extremity amputations and pose substantial burden on public health. The demand for advanced wound dressings for patients with foot, venous and pressure ulcers has increased, bolstering the revenue size over the years. These wound results from burns and decubitis ulcer.

  • Advancements in Traditional Wound Dressings Find Application in Acute Wound Care: The demand for products for acute wound is boosting the patient's quality of life. Acute wound is debilitating especially to elderly patients, leading to reduced quality of life. There is thus a massive demand for low-cost products for meeting the patients' demand, thereby spurring the uptake of traditional wound dressings. A wide range of polymers are being tested to develop advanced products that are biocompatible and biodegradable, and can accelerate the recovery.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Wound Dressings Markethttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=453

Wound Dressings Market: Key Drivers

  • Rise in number of elderly and diabetic populations in several developing and developed economies is expected to increase the burden of chronic wound.

  • High health and economic burden of diabetic foot ulcers in the patient population is propelling advancements in the wound dressings market, finds the TMR study.

  • The high cost of hospitalization from acute wounds is a key factor that underpins the development of the wound dressings market.

Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=453

Wound Dressings Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

  • Asia Pacific held a major share of the global wound dressings market in 2020. Lucrative countries in the region are China, Japan, and India. Rise in incidence of chronic and acute wounds is propelling revenue growth. Increasing incidence of non-fatal burn injuries is also driving the Asia Pacific wound dressings market.

  • The prevalence of diabetic ulcers in elderly population has bolstered the need for smarter products in the wound dressings market that can prevent ulcers and amputations, and reduce the cost of management.

Wound Dressings Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the wound dressings market include Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Kinetic Concepts, Inc., ConvaTec, Inc., Derma Sciences, Inc., Coloplast A/S, 3M Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson, and Smith & Nephew plc.

Request Sample of Wound Dressings Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=453

Global Wound Dressings Market: Segmentation

Wound Dressings Market, by Type

  • Traditional Wound Dressings

  • Advanced Wound Dressings

Wound Dressings Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

C-arms Market: The global C-arms market was valued at US$ 1.8 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2027. High prevalence and increase in incidence of acute and chronic disorders and surge in global geriatric population are the major factors anticipated to drive the global C-arms market from 2019 to 2027.

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market: The global orthopedic biomaterials market was valued at US$ 11.3 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2019 to 2027. Rise in percentage of population requiring orthopedic implants, and increase in incidence rate of injuries related to accidents, sports, and adventure are anticipated to augment the global orthopedic biomaterials market from 2019 to 2027.

Bone Growth Stimulators Market: The global bone growth stimulators market was valued at US$ 1.32 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2027. Bone growth stimulation is a therapy used to aid bone healing process after a fracture or spinal fusion surgery.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact
Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/wound-dressing-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wound-dressings-market-to-advance-at-cagr-of-7-5-during-2021-to-2028--says-tmr-301481592.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19: Booster vaccination rollout was 'unfortunate' based on data, doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician & Editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart pulling back its mask mandate for employees, herd immunity myths, boosters and vaccinations, and keeping hospitals safe through vaccine mandates.

  • Receiving vaccinations ‘is part of the social contract we sign up for’ in communities: Doctor

    Dr. Calvin Sun, The Monsoon Diaries Founder & CEO, Clinical Assistant Professor, joins Yahoo Finnace Live to discuss Walmart's choice to lift mask mandates for fully vaccinated employees, COVID-19 cases declining, and Pfizer pulling FDA filing for vaccines for children under five-years-old.

  • COVID-19: Local Doctor Weighs In On Lifting Indoor Mask Mandates

    Dr. Laleh Gharahbaghian from Stanford Health Care shares her thoughts on lifting mask mandates in the Bay Area. She also weighs in on the omicron subvariant and reinfection.

  • Gottlieb says new data prompted FDA to delay decision on vaccine for young kids

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb says the FDA moved to delay a decision on vaccines for kids under 5 due to new data about the efficacy of the shots.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Walmart, Gold, AMD, NVIDIA, Shiba Inu in Focus

    NVIDIA earnings on Wednesday may test the staying power of long-term bulls.

  • Japan brewer Kirin to exit Myanmar, seek sale of two units

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese beverage maker Kirin Holdings said on Monday it would withdraw from its business in Myanmar and terminate its joint venture with a military-linked partner. Kirin has been in a dispute with local partner Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Limited (MEHPCL) on how to wind-down their brewery venture following a military coup against the democratically elected government last year. Even so, company executives previously said they wanted to remain in the Myanmar market.

  • The Carry Trade Is Faltering, Just as It Began to Deliver Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Playbooks for emerging-market carry trades are getting redrafted as favored funding currencies gear up for gains, threatening to eat into investors’ returns.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextTech Turns Lower, Sinking Stocks as Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesThe E

  • Singapore Bank DBS Plans to Offer Retail Crypto Trading

    Following Binance’s decision to withdraw it’s Singapore application in late 2021, Singapore bank DBS announces plans for a crypto retail trading platform.

  • Singapore bank DBS profit rebounds, rates outlook improves outlook

    DBS Group flagged strong business momentum after its profit rose to a record last year, cementing a recovery for Southeast Asia's largest lender as pandemic-hit economies rebound and boost loan growth and asset quality. Singapore lenders are also expected to be big beneficiaries of rising interest rates, while the city-state's economy is forecast to grow 3% to 5% this year after expanding at its fastest annual pace in over a decade in 2021. Krishna Guha, an analyst at Jefferies said on Monday that while the bank's fourth-quarter profit was slightly below estimates due to lower than expected non-interest income, growth in other revenue metrics was "outstanding."

  • BOJ Intervention May Encourage New Corporate Bond Issuance

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s intervention on Monday to put a lid on surging sovereign bond yields may encourage Japanese companies to sell more debt by bringing some certainty to market borrowing rates. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsStocks Retreat While Treasury Yields Push Higher: Markets WrapBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenSingapore’s Young Super-Rich

  • Intel nears $6 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor - source

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp is close to buying Israeli firm Tower Semiconductor for about $6 billion, a source familiar with the matter said, as the U.S. company looks to advance its strategy of contract manufacturing chips for other businesses. The potential purchase would deepen Intel's presence in a space dominated by Taiwan-based TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker. Tower Semiconductor, whose U.S. shares surged 53% in extended trading, specializes in analog chips used in the automotive, mobile, medical and aerospace industries.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After iPhone Maker's Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Apollo’s $1.4 Billion Abu Dhabi Deal Marks Latest Gulf Foray

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. signed a deal to invest $1.4 billion in Aldar Properties PJSC, its latest commitment to Abu Dhabi after agreements in recent years that spanned the emirate’s state energy company and one of its wealth funds.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextNasdaq 100 Climbs 1%, Leading Rebound in Stocks: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Islan

  • Crown Resorts Agrees to A$8.9 Billion Takeover by Blackstone

    SYDNEY--Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd. said Monday it has agreed to a takeover proposal from U.S. investment firm Blackstone Inc. that values the company's equity at 8.9 billion Australian dollars (US$6.3 billion). Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will receive A$13.10 cash per share. The takeover is subject to various conditions and approvals, including a shareholder vote which is expected in the second quarter of calendar year 2022.

  • Marriott Is Well Worth Watching Ahead of Q4 Earnings

    Analysts are expecting Marriott’s earnings to be $1.04 per share when they release Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb 17.

  • U.S. Crude to Help Set World’s Most Vital Oil Price From 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. oil is set to be added to the world’s most important crude benchmark from the middle of next year. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesCrude from Midland, Texas, will be added to Dated Brent

  • Warren Buffett Lieutenant Ted Weschler Makes a Big Score on Dillard’s

    Ted Weschler, an investment lieutenant for Warren Buffett, sold out of a hugely successful investment in Dillard’s last year that could have netted him a tenfold profit since the holding was disclosed in October 2020. The sale was disclosed in a filing on Monday. Weschler had held 1.08 million shares of the department-store chain, a 5.9% stake. Weschler could have netted $300 million or more on the holding, although it’s not clear what price he received for Dillard’s stock (DDS).

  • Real Estate Roundup: AerCap relocating US HQ to 830 Brickell from LA

    AerCap, which bills itself as the world’s largest aircraft leasing company, will relocate its headquarters for the Western Hemisphere to 830 Brickell in Miami. Dublin-based AerCap (NYSE: AER) will lease the tower’s entire 50th floor, comprising 20,000 square feet of office space. Scott Goldstein and Keith Edelman of CBRE Group represented AerCap.

  • China Xiangtai Agrees To Purchase Bitcoin Miners To Boost Hash Rate

    China Xiangtai Food Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PLIN) said its U.S. subsidiary, SonicHash LLC, has entered into sales and purchase agreements with two global Bitcoin mining hardware suppliers to purchase 2200 Bitcoin miners for about $13 million. The company's new miners have hash rates of 92 and 98 TH/s and are expected to ramp up the total hash rate of the company's miner fleet by over 209 PH/s. The new miners are expected to be delivered to the company's mining facility site in the U.S. by April 30, 2022