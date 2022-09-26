U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,692.00
    -17.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,546.00
    -123.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,337.00
    -39.75 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,677.60
    -8.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.84
    +0.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.00
    -7.60 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    -0.26 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9658
    -0.0030 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    -0.0110 (-0.30%)
     

  • Vix

    29.92
    +2.57 (+9.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0574
    -0.0282 (-2.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7490
    +0.4290 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,901.66
    -60.42 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.75
    -10.78 (-2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,559.96
    -593.87 (-2.19%)
     

Wound Irrigation Systems Market is anticipated to touch a value of nearly US$ 347.3 Mn in the year 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The U.S. market is set to expand at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of wound irrigation systems as the awareness of appropriate wound care grows.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wound irrigation system market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 347.3 Mn by 2032, with sales growing at a sluggish CAGR of 2.6% from 2022 to 2032. Predicted to reach an estimated US$ 267.6 Mn in 2022, the wound irrigation system is primarily driven by acute wounds. This system is in high demand in emergency care and other urgent care services as many patients often seek out treatment for wounds and lacerations.

Medical complications arising due to infections such as surgical site infection (SSI)- a wound infection with microbes, mainly bacteria, within 30 days of a surgical procedure- often carry a high risk of mortality and morbidity, specifically in oncological settings. SSI is one of the most common nosocomial infections and its management further burdens the healthcare system financially. One of the more reliable and effective prevention methods for SSI infection is wound irrigation.

The wound irrigation system is much preferable to swabbing or washing as it includes the flushing of the surgical incision with a solution that reduces the bacterial burden, and physically eradicates cell debris and trapped fluids.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3775

Moreover, wound irrigation systems ensure the delivery of a regulated and stable pressure which is a primary requirement for effective wound care management. This feature coupled with much recent progress made in the design and production of new wound irrigation systems is presenting manufacturers with lucrative opportunities at the international level. The rising adoption of negative pressure wound therapy is spearheading the growth of wound irrigation systems.

The emergence of simultaneous wound irrigation technology has led to a surge in the demand for negative pressure wound therapy. These instruments supply a constant flow for the irrigant to the wound site directly from a wound irrigation delivery bag. The irrigant then exits the wound, carrying cellular debris from the wound into the negative pressure wound therapy device canister.

The use of these systems encourages the removal of bioburden and debris in the wound, eventually converting to positive procedural outcomes. Besides, other related benefits of wound irrigation systems are better patient compliance, quicker wound healing, and lower frequency of dressing changes, which in turn, promote cost savings and decrease workload within a hospital setting. All of these factors foster an environment of growth for the wound irrigation system market over the forecast period.

“Rising demand for new and innovative medical solutions for acute and chronic wound treatment will likely spur the growth of the wound irrigation system market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Key Takeaways:

  • Heightened usage of wound irrigation saline for wound treatment is boosting the market prospects.

  • Preference for traditional wound care by healthcare practitioners may hamper the market growth.

  • The U.S. market is predicted to grow at 1.7% CAGR over the assessment period.

  • Independent clinical practices to drive the market growth in Germany.

  • Battery-operated wound irrigation kits to gain popularity over the forecast period.

  • Increasing occurrence of acute wounds to drive the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape 

Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Centurion Medical Products, BSN Medical, Cooper Surgical Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Bionix, Westmed, Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company among others are some of the major players in the wound irrigation system market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on product development and releasing new products into the market to expand their consumer base and strengthen their market position.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3775

More Insights into Wound Irrigation System Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global wound irrigation system market, providing historical data from 2012 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (manual operated (syringe based, spray based, nozzle based), battery operated), wound (acute wounds (surgical wounds, traumatic wounds, burns), chronic wounds (venous ulcers, pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, others), end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, long-term care centers, home care centers), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the wound irrigation system market in the United States is projected to grow substantially over the forecast period. The country will record a 1.7% CAGR during 2022-2032. Rising awareness of appropriate wound care is promoting the adoption of wound irrigation system in this region.

Rapid growth of healthcare infrastructure coupled with increasing incidences of surgical site infections further augment the sales of the wound irrigation system in this market. Apart from the U.S., China and Germany are expected to display substantial market growth over the assessment period.

Based on segmentation, by product type, the battery-operated wound irrigation systems will likely dominate the market in the upcoming years. In terms of wound type, acute wounds are the highest contributing segment during this period.

Ask an Analyst @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3775

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

  2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

TOC Continued…!

Get detailed TOC @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-3775

Have a Look at More Valuable Insights of Healthcare:

Wound Debridement Products Market Size is expected to be valued at US$ 497.3 Billion in 2022

Wound Evacuators Market Share are projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.1% between 2022 and 2032, generating revenues worth US$ 593.6 Million by the end of 2032

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Demand is estimated at US$ 2.16 Bn in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 2.48 Bn by 2025 expanding at 4.7% CAGR over the same period

Advance Wound Dressing Market Growth was valued at $8,978.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $14,190.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8%

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Forecast was valued at US$ 5.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to touch a valuation of US$ 6.2 Bn in 2022

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • The past three years for RMA Global (ASX:RMY) investors has not been profitable

    It is doubtless a positive to see that the RMA Global Limited ( ASX:RMY ) share price has gained some 100% in the last...

  • We're Not Very Worried About Emmerson Resources' (ASX:ERM) Cash Burn Rate

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although...

  • Megaport Limited's (ASX:MP1) Shift From Loss To Profit

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Megaport Limited's ( ASX:MP1 ) business as it appears the company may be...

  • A number of insiders bought Zinc of Ireland NL (ASX:ZMI) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

    It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it...

  • Hong Kong Businesses Push For Full Reopening to Revive City

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s dismantling of hotel quarantine for arrivals is being met by calls for the city to remove remaining travel restrictions to help bolster its fortunes as an international financial hub.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldUK Market Plung

  • Australia plans privacy rule changes after Optus cyber attack

    Australia plans changes to its privacy rules so that banks can be alerted faster following cyber attacks at companies, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday, after hackers targeted Australia's second-largest telecommunications firm. Optus, owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, last week revealed databases containing home addresses, drivers licences and passport numbers of up to 10 million customers - about 40% of Australia's population - were compromised in one of the biggest data breaches in the country. Calling it "a massive breach" and "a huge wake-up call" for the corporate sector, Albanese said there were some state actors and criminal organisations who want to access people's data.

  • Mega-Polluting Coal Plans Clash With Australia’s Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- A proposed pipeline of coal mine projects in Australia, the world’s second-biggest exporter of the fuel, are threatening to lock in decades of new carbon emissions and challenge the country’s promises of bolder climate action.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov

  • Watch Issued for Florida Keys as Ian Heads to State’s Mainland

    (Bloomberg) -- Tropical storm watches have been posted in the Florida Keys, including Key West, as Ian continues to churn through the Caribbean to possibly blast into Florida’s mainland as a Category 4 hurricane by midweek. Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldU

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin’s Mobilization Sets Off Scattered Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldUK Market Plunge Sparks Talk of Emergency BOE Rate HikeThe Kremlin may rush to complete annexation of four occupied regions of Ukraine within days, ahead of an expected annual state of the nation address on Fri

  • Market Pessimism Returns, 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Are Fearful

    Stocks have taken a bumpy ride this year. The S&P 500 was in a free fall for the first six months of 2022, tumbling about 24% from peak to trough on fears that rising interest rates to combat inflation could cause a recession. With the market growing fearful again, our contributors think that some stocks are starting to look like great bargains.

  • You Need This Much to Live Off Dividends

    Dividends can be used to create passive income in an investment portfolio or grow wealth over the long term through reinvestment. Knowing how to live off dividends may be central to your retirement planning strategy if you want to avoid … Continue reading → The post How Much Do You Need to Live Off Dividends? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Is This Best Age to Retire

    Part of a sound retirement planning strategy involves choosing the best age to retire. The normal retirement age is typically 65 or 66 for most people; this is when you can begin drawing your full Social Security retirement benefit. It … Continue reading → The post What Are the Best Ages to Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tech Stocks Face Another 10% Drop or More as Strong Dollar Hits Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- The great tech selloff of 2022 is far from over as investors brace for earnings misses that may spur a more than 10% plunge in the Nasdaq 100.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldUK Market Plunge Sparks Talk of Emergency BOE Rate HikeMore than two

  • Your Car Will Likely Be More Expensive

    For more than two years now, buying a new car has cost a small fortune. The delivery times given by car manufacturers fluctuate, changing according to the availability of parts. Blame it on supply chain disruptions that have been exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic and the microchip shortage.

  • How Profitable Is Shopify Exactly After Accounting for Stock-Based Compensation?

    After years of rapid expansion, the jury is now out on Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock. The last I wrote about Shopify following the second-quarter report, I discussed what accounted for the company's massive $2.68 billion net loss (using GAAP, or generally accepted accounting principles) through the first half of 2022. GAAP net income or net loss doesn't really tell the true profitability of Shopify's actual operations.

  • Some Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

    Market forces rained on the parade of Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...

  • Oil claws back some losses but strong dollar caps gains

    Oil prices rose modestly in early trade on Monday after sliding to eight-month lows last week weighed down by a surging U.S. dollar and fears sharp interest rate hikes globally would spark a recession and hit fuel demand. Brent crude futures were up 17 cents, or 0.2%, at $86.32 a barrel at 0116 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 21 cents, or 0.3%, at $78.95 a barrel. Analysts said crude should find some support as Russia reinforces troops for the war on Ukraine and European Union sanctions on Russian oil are set to take effect in December.

  • Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway Could Be Among Top Payers of New Minimum Tax

    Researchers analyzed securities filings to determine what companies would have paid if the tax had been in place last year and found just six would have paid half of the estimated $32 billion the levy would have generated.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • NJ company must pay $325K fine for selling pesticide as COVID disinfectant

    Among those that used the product as a disinfectant was United Airlines, which sprayed seats, tray tables, armrests, and other areas.